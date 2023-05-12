Mountaintop View 5-12-23 Softball Upset, NIL, Golf POTW, ESPN Events Invitational and more!

The MW Softball Tournament has begun and two teams are already going home with the double elimination portion beginning last night. We have plenty of content in our links for even the mildest of MW sports fan, Enjoy!!

Huge upset in Softball tournament!

Spartans beat No. 1 seed Boise State❕❕❕



They'll play the winner of [2] SDSU and [6] Nevada at noon tomorrow from SDSU Softball Stadium#AllSpartans | #MWSB pic.twitter.com/qK9GjpbEqw — San José State Softball (@SanJoseStateSB) May 12, 2023

Sometimes NIL deals just make too much sense....

Needless to say, I care about my feet. Rosendahl Foot & Shoe Center cares about my feet too, and that’s why I’m proud to announce my partnership with Rosendahl’s two stores! Excited to talk about the ways they make feet happy‼️ pic.twitter.com/9Mc0oxFnyk — Jonah Dalmas (@JonahDalmas35) May 10, 2023

The #39 ranked men’s player in the college golf rankings is named the MW Men’s Golfer of the Year. See who was named Freshman of the Year and Coach of the Year along with All-Conference members.

Boise State named to play in prestigious tournament

Two Softball Seasons come to an end in MW Tournament

Final.



Red Wave, thank you for all the support this season‼️#GoDogs ✖️ #Elevate pic.twitter.com/jF0e75l6yS — Fresno State Softball (@FresnoStateSB) May 11, 2023

Thanks for an awesome season Ram Fans. We’ll see you next year #Stalwart x #CSURams pic.twitter.com/RoVpvz2dyr — Colorado State Softball (@CSUSoftball) May 11, 2023

The Bronco program hit rock bottom in a loss at UTEP early last season but rebounded after some changes, both internal and on the field. Optimism abounds heading into this season and read the projections if good or bad happens.

Portal train keeps on a runnin’...

Kicker from Utah to transfer to Colorado State. This was pretty clearly a need in spring ball https://t.co/Qhi680gr29 — Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) May 12, 2023

On the horizon:

