Mountaintop View 5-12-23 Softball Upset, NIL, Golf POTW, ESPN Events Invitational and more!

The MW Softball Tournament has begun and two teams are already going home with the double elimination portion beginning last night. We have plenty of content in our links for even the mildest of MW sports fan, Enjoy!!
Huge upset in Softball tournament!
Spartans beat No. 1 seed Boise State❕❕❕— San José State Softball (@SanJoseStateSB) May 12, 2023
They'll play the winner of [2] SDSU and [6] Nevada at noon tomorrow from SDSU Softball Stadium#AllSpartans | #MWSB pic.twitter.com/qK9GjpbEqw
Sometimes NIL deals just make too much sense....
Needless to say, I care about my feet. Rosendahl Foot & Shoe Center cares about my feet too, and that’s why I’m proud to announce my partnership with Rosendahl’s two stores! Excited to talk about the ways they make feet happy‼️ pic.twitter.com/9Mc0oxFnyk— Jonah Dalmas (@JonahDalmas35) May 10, 2023
MW Announces 2022-23 Men’s Golf Awards
The #39 ranked men’s player in the college golf rankings is named the MW Men’s Golfer of the Year. See who was named Freshman of the Year and Coach of the Year along with All-Conference members.
Boise State named to play in prestigious tournament
'— Boise State MBB (@BroncoSportsMBB) May 11, 2023
Boise State is headed to the @ESPNEventsInv Thanksgiving Week!
https://t.co/EiAG7d2egg#BleedBlue #UnbreakableCulture pic.twitter.com/mVQzfaZyvQ
Two Softball Seasons come to an end in MW Tournament
Final.— Fresno State Softball (@FresnoStateSB) May 11, 2023
Red Wave, thank you for all the support this season‼️#GoDogs ✖️ #Elevate pic.twitter.com/jF0e75l6yS
Thanks for an awesome season Ram Fans. We’ll see you next year #Stalwart x #CSURams pic.twitter.com/RoVpvz2dyr— Colorado State Softball (@CSUSoftball) May 11, 2023
Boise State Football 2023-24: What If It All Goes Right? What If It All Goes Wrong?
The Bronco program hit rock bottom in a loss at UTEP early last season but rebounded after some changes, both internal and on the field. Optimism abounds heading into this season and read the projections if good or bad happens.
Portal train keeps on a runnin’...
Kicker from Utah to transfer to Colorado State. This was pretty clearly a need in spring ball https://t.co/Qhi680gr29— Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) May 12, 2023
On the horizon:
Later today: Friday Night Lights Review S3E2
Coming Monday: Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 5-15-23
