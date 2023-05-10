Omari Moore earns invite to 2023 NBA Draft Combine

Months after earning 2022-23 Mountain West Player of the Year honors, former San Jose State guard Omari Moore earned an invite to the annual NBA Draft Combine, the league announced Tuesday.

Moore tested the draft waters last season, but officially declared for the 2023 draft in April and signed with Lift Sports Management, an agency firm, forgoing his final year of eligibility that would’ve been granted to him because of the extra COVID-19 season.

He averaged 17.4 points, 4.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds last season, shooting 42.9 percent from the floor, 33.8 percent from 3-point range and 75.8 percent from the free-throw line across 35 games (all starts).

Throughout his four seasons with the Spartans, the 6-foot-6 guard averaged 11.2 points, 3.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds on 45.4/34.0/68.9 shooting splits — equating to a 49.3 effective field goal percentage and a 52.5 true-shooting percentage.

Among the 78 players expected to attend the combine, Moore was the only one from the Mountain West to be invited; other early draft participants from the conference included Isaiah Stevens (Colorado State), Luis Rodriguez (UNLV), Jaedon LeDee and Lamont Butler Jr. (San Diego State), among others.

Here is what NBA Scouting Live wrote about Moore as a prospect in April:

“Moore is an athletic, versatile playmaker that had a very good season at San Jose State this past year. He can contribute in a variety of ways, but will have to be able to adjust to more of a supporting role at the NBA level. Currently, he is a second round prospect for the 2023 draft.”

The combine will be held from May 15-21, though the scrimmages — televised on ESPN — will be on May 17 and May 18. The participants will also participate in an array of strength and agility drills in front of scouts and executives.

Here is the full 78-player list: