Mountaintop View 5-10-23. Bronco OL, Murray mailbag, Stadium Improvements, MWC refs, Softball POTW

Even though it’s the “off-season,” there is still a lot going on. Spring practices are wrapping up, and there are updates happening with the transfer portal (basketball and football). Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

Over the years, the Bronco o-line has been the position that has dragged down the offense and comes under scrunity year after year. Until the second half of last year, when things fell into place after a QB change and a scheme tweak. Now, the position may end up even being a strength despite replacing two starters. This post discusses how it appears there may actually be depth at the offensive line, with at least 6 or 7 players who could be starters.

In this week’s edition, Chris Murray discusses the transfer rule potentially coming to the start of the Nevada, how many years Ken Wilson will get if he doesn’t improve, the stumbles of the softball team, and how this may be the first year in a decade that the Wolf Pack doesn’t win a conference title in at least one sport. He also mentions a former UNLV player transferring to Nevada and MBB recruiting.

Stadium Improvements

Wyoming is installing new turf this summer and Fresno State unveiling plans to “elevate” their stadium. The Cowboy’s field will be done in time for the 2023 season, while the Bulldog’s plan is only a wish at this time, but fans can start donating to turn it into a reality. Also, Freson State is likely doing this in hopes to boost their chances of getting an invite to a P5 conference.

The conference makes an officiating change.

Softball Players of the Week.

.@Nevada_Softball's Madison Clark hit .615 last week, with eight hits, three runs scored and four RBIs making her this week's #MWSB Player and Freshman of the Week #MakingHerMark | #BattleBorn pic.twitter.com/ibKH73tIqO — Mountain West (@MountainWest) May 9, 2023

.@BroncoSportsSB's Lindsey Walljasper (@Lindseyanne__) pitched 9.2 innings in two appearances last week with a 0.00 ERA and eight strikeouts, allowing only three hits #MakingHerMark | #MWSB | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/M2n0PbQQl0 — Mountain West (@MountainWest) May 9, 2023

On the horizon: