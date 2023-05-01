2023 Mountain West NFL Tracker. The list of MWC draftees and UDFA signings.

Here is the continually updated list that will keep track of all the Mountain West Conference players giving shots at the NFL. This will include draft picks, as well as undrafted free agent signings, and mini-camp invites as information is found over the coming days and weeks. If we missed something, feel free to drop a comment and we will update it here.
Players drafted: 5
Players signing as free agents: 23
Minicamp invites: 6
Tryouts:
Air Force
- RB Brad Roberts has been invited to the Washington Commanders minicamp
Boise State
- DB JL Skinner was drafted in the sixth round by the Denver Broncos
- DL Scott Matlock was drafted in the sixth round by the LA Chargers
- EDGE George Tarlas signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an UDFA
- OL John Ojukwu signed with the Tennessee Titans as an UDFA
- CB Caleb Biggers signed with the Cleveland Browns as an UDFA
- S Tyreque Jones signed with the Tennessee Titans as an UDFA
Colorado State
- LB Dequan Jackson has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an UDFA
Fresno State
- QB Jake Haener was drafted in the fourth round by the New Orleans Saints
- WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper has signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an UDFA
- RB Jordan Mims signed with the Buffalo Bills as an UDFA
- WR Nikko Remigio signed with the Buffalo Bills as an UDFA
- WR Zane Pope has been invited to the Kansas City Chiefs minicamp
- DE Davis Perales signed with the Pittsburg Steelers as an UDFA
Hawaii
- OL Ilm Manning signed with the San Fransico 49ers as an UDFA
- WR Zane Pope signed with the Washington Commanders as an UDFA
- TE Caleb Phillips has been invited to New York Giants minicamp
Nevada
- RB Toa Taua has been invited to the Philadelphia Eagles minicamp
New Mexico
- DB Jerrick Reed II was drafted in the sixth round by the Seattle Seahawks
San Diego State
- WR Tyrell Shavers signed with the Buffalo Bills as an UDFA
- OL Alama Uluave signed with the Miami Dolphins as an UDFA
- RB Jordan Byrd signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an UDFA
- WR Jesse Matthews signed with the Houston Texans as an UDFA
- DL Jonah Tavai signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an UDFA
- DE KeShawn Banks signed with the Green Bay Packers as an UDFA
- LB Caden McDonald signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an UDFA
San Jose State
- EDGE Junior Fehoko was drafted in the fourth round by the Dallas Cowboys
- WR Elijah Cooks signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an UDFA
Utah State
- RB Calvin Tyler Jr. signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an UDFA
- DB Hunter Reynolds has been invited to the Tampa Bay Bucs minicamp
- QB Logan Bonner has been invited to the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills minicamps
UNLV
- LB Austin Ajiake signed with the Carolina Panthers as an UDFA
- DE Adam Plant signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an UDFA
Wyoming
- RB Titus Swen signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an UDFA
Keep checking back for all the latest draft news and updates.
Loading comments...