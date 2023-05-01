2023 Mountain West NFL Tracker. The list of MWC draftees and UDFA signings.

Here is the continually updated list that will keep track of all the Mountain West Conference players giving shots at the NFL. This will include draft picks, as well as undrafted free agent signings, and mini-camp invites as information is found over the coming days and weeks. If we missed something, feel free to drop a comment and we will update it here.

Players drafted: 5

Players signing as free agents: 23

Minicamp invites: 6

Tryouts:

Air Force

RB Brad Roberts has been invited to the Washington Commanders minicamp

DB JL Skinner was drafted in the sixth round by the Denver Broncos

DL Scott Matlock was drafted in the sixth round by the LA Chargers

EDGE George Tarlas signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an UDFA

OL John Ojukwu signed with the Tennessee Titans as an UDFA

CB Caleb Biggers signed with the Cleveland Browns as an UDFA

S Tyreque Jones signed with the Tennessee Titans as an UDFA

Colorado State

LB Dequan Jackson has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an UDFA

Fresno State

QB Jake Haener was drafted in the fourth round by the New Orleans Saints

WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper has signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an UDFA

RB Jordan Mims signed with the Buffalo Bills as an UDFA

WR Nikko Remigio signed with the Buffalo Bills as an UDFA

WR Zane Pope has been invited to the Kansas City Chiefs minicamp

DE Davis Perales signed with the Pittsburg Steelers as an UDFA

Hawaii

OL Ilm Manning signed with the San Fransico 49ers as an UDFA

WR Zane Pope signed with the Washington Commanders as an UDFA

TE Caleb Phillips has been invited to New York Giants minicamp

Nevada

RB Toa Taua has been invited to the Philadelphia Eagles minicamp

New Mexico

DB Jerrick Reed II was drafted in the sixth round by the Seattle Seahawks

San Diego State

WR Tyrell Shavers signed with the Buffalo Bills as an UDFA

OL Alama Uluave signed with the Miami Dolphins as an UDFA

RB Jordan Byrd signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an UDFA

WR Jesse Matthews signed with the Houston Texans as an UDFA

DL Jonah Tavai signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an UDFA

DE KeShawn Banks signed with the Green Bay Packers as an UDFA

LB Caden McDonald signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an UDFA

San Jose State

EDGE Junior Fehoko was drafted in the fourth round by the Dallas Cowboys

WR Elijah Cooks signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an UDFA

Utah State

RB Calvin Tyler Jr. signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an UDFA

DB Hunter Reynolds has been invited to the Tampa Bay Bucs minicamp

QB Logan Bonner has been invited to the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills minicamps

UNLV

LB Austin Ajiake signed with the Carolina Panthers as an UDFA

DE Adam Plant signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an UDFA

Wyoming

RB Titus Swen signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an UDFA

Keep checking back for all the latest draft news and updates.