Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 5-1-23. 2024 May Team Recruiting Rankings

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

The calendar has turned to May and the Spring Evaluation period is in full force. While we don’t cover every school or area that a Mountain West team is visiting, we do highlight the states each team goes to in order to give an idea of where teams are prioritizing their efforts in the early going.

Otherwise, recruiting in the Mountain West conference presses on with its regular plethora of offers, with 10 of 12 teams getting in on the action. SDSU led the way in that department by a large margin this week. There were three new commitments in the conference and two of them belonged to the Falcons, while the Aztecs picked up another one. The combination of offers and a new commitment means San Diego State takes a turn on the cover photo.

Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:

San Diego State: 3

Air Force: 2

UNLV: 2

Colorado State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

From now through the end of May we are in an evaluation period. Coaches will be out visiting high schools during the spring.

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA Evaluation Period is a specific time of year when college coaches are allowed to watch an athlete compete in person or visit their school. However, coaches are not allowed to communicate with that athlete (or parents) off the college campus. Coaches can sit in the stands during a recruit’s practice or game, as well as visit the recruit’s school. This gives college coaches a chance to talk to the recruit’s coach, teachers, or guidance counselor to get a better understanding of the student-athlete’s character. After the visit, the coach may call or email the recruit and let them know how their experience was at the school or game.

The NCAA Evaluation Period is just that: a time set aside for evaluation. While coaches can’t talk to athletes off the college campus, they can still call, email, text, and direct message recruits.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 9

Commitment Interviews:

P William Duncan (Air Force)

“Air Force has been my dream school from day one, whether it was for academics or sports. There is no other school in the world that is at the same level, and this was only reinforced by the coaching staff and culture. With a majority of the staff having been graduates, it speaks volumes to the program, and after discussing it with my parents, we agreed that it would a phenomenal school to attend and have the honor of playing for.”

DB Rahim Wright (San Diego State)

“The main reasons I committed to SDSU were because of the great location, being really close to home. The athletic and academic program is also very good and they’ve produced real good football players that make it to the league. My relationship with the coaches is real good, very positive and will get stronger the more we continue to communicate. They plan on using me at the safety position. I would say my strengths are my versatility and I am very Coachable. I can play safety and I can come down and cover the slot or blitz.”

May Team Recruiting Rankings:

Obviously, recruiting rankings mean nothing right now and really won’t truly start to take shape until around July after junior days, the spring evaluation period, and camps can take place. However, we will continue to post monthly team rankings regardless. Here are the April rankings for comparison.

1. SDSU

2. UNLV

3. Air Force

4. Hawaii

5. San Jose State

6. Colorado State

7-12. Everyone else

San Diego State is one again off to a fantastic start in recruiting and doing so at the same level they have been under Brady Hoke. UNLV is off to a strong start under Barry Odom, and Air Force is doing Air Force things. Since it’s May, the teams doing well can’t rest on their laurels and the teams who haven’t landed a commit yet shouldn’t panic.

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

WR Kenen Elder was offered by Air Force

DB Martell Hughes was offered by Air Force

QB Losefa Letuli was offered by Air Force

DB Ty Cortes was offered by Air Force

OL Payton Stewart was offered by Boise State and Colorado State

2025 EDGE Jared Martin was offered by Boise State

OL John Holthaus was offered by Colorado State

2025 WR Dominic Oliver was offered by Colorado State

OL Rustin Ezekiel Ka’alokuloku Young was offered by Fresno State

DB Dedaunte Scott was offered by Hawaii

2025 WR Savion Taylor was offered by Hawaii

2026 OL Kamo’i Huihui-White was offered by Hawaii

2026 OL Esaiah Wong was offered by Hawaii

2026 RB Sean Morris II was offered by Nevada

2026 OL Moses Sparks was offered by New Mexico

WR Parker Livingstone was offered by SDSU

WR LaVar Arrington II was offered by SDSU

WR Zacharyus Williams was offered by SDSU

DB Ashton McShane was offered by SDSU

OL King Large was offered by SDSU

OL Tyler Mercer was offered by SDSU

RB Dylan Riley was offered by SDSU

DB Ashtin Kekahuna-Lopes was offered by SDSU

DB Tayten Beyer was offered by SDSU

2025 LB Marco Jones was offered by SDSU

2025 WR Jacob Alvarez was offered by SDSU

2025 QB Dash Beirly was offered by SDSU

2025 WR Daylan McCutcheon was offered by SDSU

2025 WR/DB Trestin Castro was offered by SDSU

2026 LB Samu Moala was offered by SDSU

DE Kendall Allen was offered by UNLV

2026 QB Oscar Rios was offered by UNLV

JUCO QB Carson May was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

Boise State: Idaho, California, Arizona

Colorado State: Washington, California

Fresno State: California

San Diego State: California, Texas

UNLV: Arizona

Utah State: California

Commits:

P William Duncan committed to Air Force

LB Lamont Burton II committed to Air Force

RB Terrell Cooks committed to San Diego State

Decommits

Follow @Mike_SBN on Twitter for all the latest recruiting news and updates.

For recruits and coaches who want to connect and find a good match in the recruitment process, consider downloading the Athletes In Recruitment app.