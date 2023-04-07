Mountaintop View 4-7-23

We end the first week of April with lots of news from around the Mountain West Conference! A basketball star announces plans to leave while his school looks for a new head coach but that isn’t the only news and content from the conference. Enjoy!!

First Team All Conference Aggie leaving program

This article came out a day prior to the Ashworth transfer news and now seems to bear even more significance for the Aggie program that has a very thin and inexperienced roster now.

Another portal departure

Fresno State G Jemarl Baker has entered the transfer portal.



Baker averaged 12.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. pic.twitter.com/dWrkDeB2EE — Britt Strong (@StrongBritt) April 6, 2023

The QB alumni list from Honolulu’s Saint Louis School is long and impressive. Could this redshirt freshman be the latest college starting QB to come from that school? See who his competition is and his chances.

Boise State plans on unveiling new video board for their Spring Game on Saturday

Aaron Judge heads list of MW players in MLB

1️⃣5️⃣ MLB teams have a #MWBSB player on their active rosters for opening week ⚾️ #AtThePEAK pic.twitter.com/7vILMvprBI — Mountain West (@MountainWest) April 6, 2023

Four different schools are represented this week for hardcourt play last week. See who these players are and their accomplishments that merited their honors!

