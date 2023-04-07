Mountaintop View 4-7-23

We end the first week of April with lots of news from around the Mountain West Conference! A basketball star announces plans to leave while his school looks for a new head coach but that isn’t the only news and content from the conference. Enjoy!!
First Team All Conference Aggie leaving program
April 6, 2023
Can Utah State hoops make the right head coaching hire to maintain its winning ways?
This article came out a day prior to the Ashworth transfer news and now seems to bear even more significance for the Aggie program that has a very thin and inexperienced roster now.
Another portal departure
Fresno State G Jemarl Baker has entered the transfer portal.— Britt Strong (@StrongBritt) April 6, 2023
Baker averaged 12.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. pic.twitter.com/dWrkDeB2EE
Hailing from historic prep program, AJ Bianco out to win Nevada’s starting quarterback job
The QB alumni list from Honolulu’s Saint Louis School is long and impressive. Could this redshirt freshman be the latest college starting QB to come from that school? See who his competition is and his chances.
Boise State plans on unveiling new video board for their Spring Game on Saturday
Did someone say new video board? #Compete | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/AGpnO1DkRC— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) April 6, 2023
Aaron Judge heads list of MW players in MLB
1️⃣5️⃣ MLB teams have a #MWBSB player on their active rosters for opening week ⚾️ #AtThePEAK pic.twitter.com/7vILMvprBI— Mountain West (@MountainWest) April 6, 2023
MW Tennis Players of the Week
Four different schools are represented this week for hardcourt play last week. See who these players are and their accomplishments that merited their honors!
