Mountaintop View 4-6-23

It’s never too early to look ahead to next season. Can the Mountain West send four teams to the NCAA Tournament again? The perception boost the conference received from San Diego State’s national championship game run certainly doesn’t hurt.

Big expectations for Taylen Green and co. this fall

Boise State QB Taylen Green on his expectations for the offense this year. pic.twitter.com/gmNwU6xCsA — Ron Counts (@Ron_BroncoBeat) April 5, 2023

Time to restart the hype machine

FIRST POWER 36 OF 2023-24 @TheAndyKatz reveals his first Power 36 for the 2023-24 season



https://t.co/vgFpyoa9Cc pic.twitter.com/xUs5uXpHKr — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 5, 2023

Worthwhile listen for Wyoming fans

SJSU construction update

CEFCU Stadium construction update: pic.twitter.com/LUJ0vrIbW0 — matt weiner (@mattweiner20) April 4, 2023

On The Horizon:

Today - Boise State Football Pro Day Recap and Spring Ball Notes

Friday - MWCConnection Roundtable: What grade would you give the men’s basketball season?