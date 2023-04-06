Mountaintop View 4-6-23

Way-too-early Mountain West men’s basketball rankings for 2023-24 season
It’s never too early to look ahead to next season. Can the Mountain West send four teams to the NCAA Tournament again? The perception boost the conference received from San Diego State’s national championship game run certainly doesn’t hurt.
Big expectations for Taylen Green and co. this fall
Boise State QB Taylen Green on his expectations for the offense this year. pic.twitter.com/gmNwU6xCsA— Ron Counts (@Ron_BroncoBeat) April 5, 2023
Time to restart the hype machine
FIRST POWER 36 OF 2023-24 @TheAndyKatz reveals his first Power 36 for the 2023-24 season— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 5, 2023
https://t.co/vgFpyoa9Cc pic.twitter.com/xUs5uXpHKr
Worthwhile listen for Wyoming fans
Thanks to @wyoathletics director @TomBurman1 for joining me on the pod to discuss the state of @wyo_mbb, the portal, @wyo_wbb, NIL, @wyo_football & more. I encourage all Pokes fans to listen and subscribe. @CSTribune @ApplePodcasts #gowyo https://t.co/1dhb3c8aEZ— Ryan Thorburn (@By_RyanThorburn) April 5, 2023
SJSU construction update
CEFCU Stadium construction update: pic.twitter.com/LUJ0vrIbW0— matt weiner (@mattweiner20) April 4, 2023
On The Horizon:
Today - Boise State Football Pro Day Recap and Spring Ball Notes
Friday - MWCConnection Roundtable: What grade would you give the men’s basketball season?
Loading comments...