Boise State Football Pro Day Recap and Spring Ball Notes

Football fans, welcome back!

Boise State is at the height of spring practices and there have been some upstart surprises as it has progressed.

Before that, let’s shine a light on the Broncos that have dedicated their time to the Blue Collar way and have aspirations of playing at the highest level, the NFL.

PRO DAY

30 of the 32 teams in the NFL arrived in Boise to watch the 11 participants in action.

The only two teams that didn’t make the trip were the Los Angeles Rams and the Atlanta Falcons.

A few key notes:

JL Skinner did not participate at the Pro Day due to his ongoing recovery from a pectoral injury. He was able to give an update to scouts on his progression and his projected timetable.

John Ojukwu and Tyreque Jones did not compete in every event offered in Boise since they participated at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis earlier this year.

Former Bronco De’Andre Pierce elected to not be a part of Arizona State’s Pro Day despite finishing his playing career in Tempe. Instead, he opted to perform back where his collegiate career started.

A nice reflection of Boise State and it’s “Brotherhood”.

B.J. Rains of Bronco Nation News posted the results of the entire Pro Day and can be seen below.

The NFL Draft will take place from April 27-29.

SPRING BALL

With a handful of guys on the mend from injuries that occurred during 2022, some young Broncos have been given an opportunity to shine. From the last meeting between Avalos and the press, he mentioned that the youth at linebacker, including highly-touted recruit Dishawn Misa, have performed well in the extra reps they have received.

The biggest storyline that has emerged so far is the marked improvement and impact of WR Prince Strachan. The 6-5 receiver out of the Bahamas was tabbed as a grayshirt last year, so this is the first time we have truly been able to see him and his raw talent. His length and lineage (his brother, Michael Strachan, was drafted and currently plays for the Indianapolis Colts) has lived up to the hype and in a recent scrimmage, Strachan secured four catches that included a deep ball off of a double move.

When Andy Avalos is making it a priority to mention a young player and their growth, it should not be taken lightly.

RB Ashton Jeanty continues to get bigger and better, solidifying the tandem of him and George Holani with young buck Breezy Dubar added as an intriguing addition. The Broncos have operated with two running backs being the primary system during the last few years, but Avalos made it clear that having three capable running backs is the ideal situation for the offense.

At the quarterback position, the focus has been on the battle for QB2 between Maddux Madsen and true freshman CJ Tiller. The coaching staff has raved about Madsen’s fight and grittiness in the pocket while Tiller has some tremendous arm talent that can’t be ignored.

Tight end Matt Lauter has been mentioned a handful of times during spring ball as a guy who is consistent and continues to grind and improve.

There hasn’t been a ton of conversation about wide receiver Austin Bolt, but his return from a leg injury in last year’s season opener against Oregon State will be vital for the receiving corps.

The spring game for Boise State will take place this Saturday, April 8th.