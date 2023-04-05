Boise State basketball secures commitment from Kansas transfer Cam Martin

The Broncos continue to stockpile talent via the transfer portal and address their needs as they head into the offseason.

Point guard...check. (Roddie Anderson III)

Stretch five...check. (Cam Martin)

Traditional big man...to be determined.

Cam Martin began his career at Jacksonville State, but had his highest levels of success at Missouri Southern State University, a NCAA Division 2 institution. While with the Lions, Martin was named a three-time All-American, averaging 23.7 points along with 9.3 rebounds. Shooting-wise, Martin was a marksman as he shot 38.8% from three and 58.9% from the field.

Capitalizing off of his success with MSSU, the 6-9 forward entered the transfer portal and found a home in Lawrence, Kansas. Martin redshirted during his first year as a Jayhawk, but was a part of the 2021 National Championship team. Following Kansas’ title run, Martin was poised to take a bigger role and contribute to one of the best programs in the nation. However, he separated his shoulder not even a week after practices began. Despite his best attempt to get back on the hardwood, the timelines of Martin and Kansas didn’t align. With the deadline to maintain a medical redshirt approaching, Martin elected to preserve that opportunity.

Fast-forward to this spring.

Cam enters the transfer portal once again, but this time, his brother, Alex Martin, was now eligible to play alongside his older brother. This was something that both Cam and Alex couldn’t pass up.

As a tandem package, both brothers received an immense amount of interest from the likes of SMU, Texas Tech, Clemson, Colorado State and Wichita State. Even with these programs from major conferences knocking on their door, a visit to Boise sealed the deal for the Martin family.

Everything from the vibe of Boise to Cam’s fit on the team contributed to the decision to become a Bronco. Cam will be an immediate impact player that may start, depending on how the remaining scholarships available to Leon Rice are utilized. Alex will walk on and embrace a similar situation to that of Max Rice and Kade Rice.

Highlights

*Video uploaded on YouTube by Cody Seidel

*Video uploaded on YouTube by Paul McMahon

PROJECTED STARTING FIVE / ROTATION

Starters

Guard: Roddie Anderson III

Guard: Max Rice

Forward: Chibuzo Agbo

Forward: Tyson Degenhart

Forward/Center: Cam Martin

Bench Pieces

Jace Whiting

Kobe Young

RJ Keene

Mo Sylla

Boise State is not standing pat, and it is evident that depth is a primary objective. As of right now, the Broncos have one scholarship remaining, but there are rumors that another player may be leaving the program. Whether that happens or not, I would imagine Leon Rice is still looking for that lengthy big man that can be a defensive stopper and help alleviate pressure put on Cam Martin at the five spot.

We will continue to provide updates on Boise State basketball and the rest of the conference throughout the offseason here at the Mountain West Connection.