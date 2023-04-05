Mountaintop View 4-5-23.

Basketball is over. But, spring practices are occurring, there are updates happening with the transfer portal, and the NFL draft is looming. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.
More way too early MBB Rankings.
On Monday, there was an early ranking with SDSU and Boise State rounding out the top 25. This publication features the same two teams, but in different spots. The Aztecs come in at #22, citing their returning contributors and talented recruits who are ready to step into prominent roles, but thinks they will be thinner than this past year. Boise State is the first school listed among the “next in line”, which teams the MWC is starting to get the benefit of the doubt.
How to build a championship basketball roster.
Matt Brown tackles this question. He proposes four different viable ways to build a top-tier program (as opposed to only one in football), with each Final Four team representing a different option. San Diego State uses experienced players and an elite defense, FAU built its roster by a concerted scouting effort, Miami combined NIL deals with excellent coaching, and UConn with elite recruits. At the end of the article he generalizes the four main options as: elite coaching, elite development, elite scouting, and the right fit.
Spartans will play in the Paradise Jam next season.
Schedule News: The 2023 Paradise Jam field is set, per multiple sources.— Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) April 3, 2023
Abilene Christian
Florida Gulf Coast
Fordham
Hampton
Kent State
Missouri State
Norfolk State
San Jose State#CollegeBasketball
Aztec makes the NCAA All-Tournament Team.
The 2023 All-Tournament Team— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 4, 2023
Alijah Martin
Lamont Butler
Jordan Hawkins
Tristen Newton
Adama Sanogo#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/vt9z2ROkZr
Players of the Week
Congratulations to the MW Softball Players of the Week @UNLVSoftball@AztecSoftball@FresnoStateSB pic.twitter.com/UTGFeW0pNG— Mountain West (@MountainWest) April 4, 2023
Congrats to the #MWOTF Athletes of the Week ♀️ ♂️@UNMLoboXCTF@FresnoStateTFXC@SanJoseStTFXC@AF_TFXC@CSUTrackFieldXC pic.twitter.com/XhMbwa1NXW— Mountain West (@MountainWest) April 4, 2023
On the horizon:
- Later today: Peak Perspective: Grading and Reviewing New Mountain West Coaches
- Coming Thursday: Boise State’s Pro Day Recap and Spring Ball Notes
- Coming Friday: Reacts Results
- Coming Friday: The MWCConnection is back! What grade would you give Mountain West men’s basketball this season?
