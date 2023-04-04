 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 4-4-23

The Aztecs makes us proud along with other news in the Mountain West!!

By RudyEspino
San Diego State v Connecticut

The basketball season comes to an end but not before a show of grit and heart by San Diego State who made the Mountain West Conference proud! There’s plenty of other hardwood news, a preseason football honor, plus baseball, gymnastics, and softball content for the hardcore MW sports fan. Enjoy!!

MW Basketball News & Notes

Valiant run by San Diego State falls short in championship game

All-MW honoree Will Baker is latest Nevada basketball standout to hit the transfer portal

The Wolf Pack received good news that star guard Kenan Blackshear was returning for next season but that was dampened when their big center announced he was leaving.

Trio of Aggies decide to leave Logan

MW Football News & Notes

Dalmas named Preseason All-American

The Boise State senior received second-team honors in prestigious list.

Other MW News & Notes

MW Baseball Players of the Week

A Spartan joins two Bulldogs in this week’s honors for stellar diamond play.

Junior Duo Advances to NCAA Gymnastics Championships

For the first time since 2014 Boise State is sending multiple gymnasts to the National Championships.

Bulldogs sweep Lobos to rise in the MW standings

Fresno State moves to one-half game behind conference leader Boise State.

On the horizon:

  • Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Mountain West March Madness
  • Later today: Reacts: MBB grade and Football talk
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: Grading and Reviewing the new Mountain West Coaches

