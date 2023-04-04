Mountaintop View 4-4-23

The basketball season comes to an end but not before a show of grit and heart by San Diego State who made the Mountain West Conference proud! There’s plenty of other hardwood news, a preseason football honor, plus baseball, gymnastics, and softball content for the hardcore MW sports fan. Enjoy!!
MW Basketball News & Notes
Valiant run by San Diego State falls short in championship game
What a ride.#TheTimeIsNow pic.twitter.com/834JngHfBp— San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) April 4, 2023
All-MW honoree Will Baker is latest Nevada basketball standout to hit the transfer portal
The Wolf Pack received good news that star guard Kenan Blackshear was returning for next season but that was dampened when their big center announced he was leaving.
Trio of Aggies decide to leave Logan
Utah State G Sean Bairstow is entering the transfer portal. https://t.co/5KOsHOUYjf— Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 3, 2023
Utah State G Max Shulga has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/au1HEaTDEx— Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 3, 2023
Utah State C Szymon Zapała has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/vsRa4lim1m— Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 3, 2023
MW Football News & Notes
Dalmas named Preseason All-American
The Boise State senior received second-team honors in prestigious list.
Other MW News & Notes
MW Baseball Players of the Week
A Spartan joins two Bulldogs in this week’s honors for stellar diamond play.
Junior Duo Advances to NCAA Gymnastics Championships
For the first time since 2014 Boise State is sending multiple gymnasts to the National Championships.
Bulldogs sweep Lobos to rise in the MW standings
Fresno State moves to one-half game behind conference leader Boise State.
