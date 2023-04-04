Mountaintop View 4-4-23

The basketball season comes to an end but not before a show of grit and heart by San Diego State who made the Mountain West Conference proud! There’s plenty of other hardwood news, a preseason football honor, plus baseball, gymnastics, and softball content for the hardcore MW sports fan. Enjoy!!

MW Basketball News & Notes

Valiant run by San Diego State falls short in championship game

The Wolf Pack received good news that star guard Kenan Blackshear was returning for next season but that was dampened when their big center announced he was leaving.

Trio of Aggies decide to leave Logan

Utah State G Sean Bairstow is entering the transfer portal. https://t.co/5KOsHOUYjf — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 3, 2023

Utah State G Max Shulga has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/au1HEaTDEx — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 3, 2023

Utah State C Szymon Zapała has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/vsRa4lim1m — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 3, 2023

MW Football News & Notes

Dalmas named Preseason All-American

The Boise State senior received second-team honors in prestigious list.

Other MW News & Notes

A Spartan joins two Bulldogs in this week’s honors for stellar diamond play.

For the first time since 2014 Boise State is sending multiple gymnasts to the National Championships.

Fresno State moves to one-half game behind conference leader Boise State.

On the horizon: