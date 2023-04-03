2023 NCAA Championship Game: Opening Odds

March Madness was incredible, and it all culminates tonight in the National Championship game. Our very own San Diego State has defied the odds and will take the court going up against the formidable UConn.

The Huskies have blown away the competition during the tournament, winning every game by at least 13 points and beating three of the five teams by over 20 points. Their offense has been remarkable and their defense has been able to keep opponents at bay.

On the “home” side of things, San Diego State has been absolutely magical during the tournament. They have gotten their wins in the exact opposite way UConn has, with all but one of their games being close. Outside of blowing out Furman, the Aztecs have won by margins of 6, 7, 1, and 1, including the past two on buzzer-beaters. SDSU has excelled in its team-orientated style of play led by a suffocating defense.

No one really knows how the championship game will play out tonight, but the hope is that it is a fitting end to what has been an amazing tournament. As always, DraftKings offers some thoughts on how the game could potentially go in the form of opening betting odds.

The spread is currently +7.5 San Diego State, which is high but similar to the line going into the SDSU/Alabama game and the Aztecs ended up prevailing in that one. The over/under is 132.5, indicating this one will be a low-scoring game. That will play into the Aztec’s favor if it ends up being the case. If SDSU can keep it close, they may have the advantage late. SDSU has shown the ability to win close games, while UConn hasn’t really had to yet. But if UConn keeps playing how they have been, they won’t need to because the game won’t be close.

Be sure to check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation. Odds and lines are subject to change.