2023 NCAA National Championship: How to Watch, Game Thread (4-3-23: San Diego State)

March Madness comes to a close today, and the Mountain West is still playing!
San Diego State has won an improbable five games so far, in large part to their defense, athleticism, and balanced team-orientated play. They are the first-ever Mountain West team to make it to the National Championship. Can they finish off their Cinderella Story with another victory over UConn?
How To Watch:
Monday, April 3rd
San Diego State vs UConn (7:20 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS
Odds:
DraftKings Line:
San Diego State/UConn: +7.5 San Diego State, O/U: 132.5
Who Will Win:
