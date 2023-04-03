 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NCAA National Championship: How to Watch, Game Thread (4-3-23: San Diego State)

History is in the making as the Aztecs play for a national championship.

March Madness comes to a close today, and the Mountain West is still playing!

San Diego State has won an improbable five games so far, in large part to their defense, athleticism, and balanced team-orientated play. They are the first-ever Mountain West team to make it to the National Championship. Can they finish off their Cinderella Story with another victory over UConn?

How To Watch:

Monday, April 3rd

San Diego State vs UConn (7:20 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

San Diego State/UConn: +7.5 San Diego State, O/U: 132.5

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

Who Will Win:

