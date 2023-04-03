Mountaintop View 4-3-23.

It’s Monday, and we are back at it. For the first time EVER, the Mountain West has a basketball team in the NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP of the NCAA tournament. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

This San Diego State team does not quit. In the first half, it appeared that FAU had more magic than SDSU did, as SDSU was trailing at halftime. Things didn’t get much better at the start of the second half, and they trailed by as many as 14 with 15 minutes to go in the game. But just like they have so many times this season, the Aztecs did not give up and kept clawing back. They made it a game in the final minutes and trusted their defense to get a stop down by 1 with seconds to go. When it appeared SDSU would not get a shot off, Lamont Butler swished one home at time expired and sent the team to the national championship.

Brian Dutcher has set the foundation for a very successful culture. There are no egos, it is a true team, which is extremely rare in today’s game. The team has been built around transfers and recruits who want to win, even if they don’t pile up individual stats. Some players escaped tragedy and rough upbringings and are thankful to be safe. It’s a humble group full of good people who also happen to be good players. This is a great read.

San Diego State has been the story of March, breaking the glass ceiling in the NCAA Tournament for MWC teams. The Aztecs have ventured into the Elite Eight, Final Four, and now the National Championship, all firsts for the conference. The companion story during all of this has been the MWC ending their 11-game tournament losing streak (and the money the conference is earning with every win). It was the black cloud looming over teams just a month ago, and now thanks for the Aztecs, they are rewriting history in search of a national championship. The conference has been excellent in basketball the past two seasons and the results are finally justifying the journey.

As college basketball comes to a close, writers start to look ahead to next season. At this point, two Mountain West teams are catching the eye of Eli Boettger. The first is obviously San Diego State, who comes in at #24. He likes that they return two starters, two key bench players, and three key recruits who are poised to step into bigger roles. The other team is Boise State, who comes in at #25. They are in this position thanks to returning three starters who were in double figures, a PG transfer who looks poised for a breakout, and two recruits from the past two classes who look to contribute right away. Although the article does point out they still need a big man (or two).

Former Ram Becky Hammon is HOF Bound.

Spring Ball Schedules:

This will be updated as more information comes in.

AFA: Feb 14-March 4 (Spring Game)

BSU: March 2-April 8 (Spring Game)

CSU: March 27-April 22 (Spring Game)

FSU: March 6-April 15 (Spring Game)

Hawaii: Feb 6-March 3 (Spring Game)

Nevada: March 15 - April 22 (Spring Game)

New Mexico: Feb 14-March 8 (Spring Game March 6)

SDSU: Feb 20-March 23 (Spring Game)

SJSU: April 4-May 6 (Spring Game)

UNLV: March 1-April 8 (Spring Game)

Utah State: March 20-April 22 (Spring Game)

Wyoming: March 28-April 29 (Spring Game)

