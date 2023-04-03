Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 4-3-23. April Team Recruiting Rankings

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

March can often be a month without much recruiting action, but that has not been the case so far for Mountain West teams. Once again this week, teams have been very active on the recruiting front. 9 of 12 teams handed out known offers, with Utah State (10), Boise State (3), and Colorado State (3) leading the way.

You may be noticing a lot of teams hosting visitors this past weekend as well as previous ones. These are what are known as Junior Day visits. These are structured days where teams bring in a lot of recruits who are currently juniors in high school and will be next year's seniors. This is a great opportunity for schools to host a lot of players in a short amount of time, and it’s also good for recruits to take a number of visits to various schools. This is also a time when we see more offers handed out to recruits. Due to the high number of visitors, we are not tracking them here but it is still worth pointing out they are occurring.

On the commitment front, the Mountain West pulls in yet another verbal pledge. Three in fact. Once again, the Aztecs were involved, as they brought in two very good-looking defensive prospects, while Hawaii found their quarterback in this class.

A few teams had good weeks, but given the offer and commitment combo of San Diego State, they are featured on the cover photo this week.

Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:

San Diego State: 2

Air Force: 1

Colorado State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

For the month of March, plus half of April, we are in a quiet period. The biggest change is recruits can take unofficial visits to campuses, which usually occurs in the form of Junior Days.

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA defines the quiet period as a time when “a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents off the college campus and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high school.” To break it down, the NCAA Quiet Period is a time you can talk to college coaches in-person on their college campus. However, the coach is not allowed to watch athletes compete in-person, visit their school, talk to them at their home—or talk to them anywhere outside of the college campus. Coaches can still text, call, email or direct message coaches during this time.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 2

April Team Recruiting Rankings

Obviously, recruiting rankings mean nothing right now and really won’t truly start to take shape until around July after junior days, the spring evaluation period, and camps can take place. However, we will continue to post monthly team rankings regardless.

1. SDSU

2. Hawaii

3. San Jose State

4. Colorado State

5. Air Force

6. UNLV

7-12. Everyone else

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

WR Clayton Wayland was offered by Air Force and Colorado State

LB Clay Martineau was offered by Boise State

OL Trent Ferguson was offered by Boise State

DB Kenny Worthy III was offered by Boise State

DE Jack Moran was offered by Colorado State

2025 DL Tyler Parker was offered by Colorado State

OL/DL Alvin Puefua was offered by Nevada

LB Logan Studt was offered by Nevada

2025 QB Melvin Spicer IV was offered by Hawaii

LB Bradley Perman was offered by SDSU

WR Audric Harris was offered by SDSU

ATH Kaue Akana was offered by SJSU

RB Dylan Lee was offered by UNLV

DB Isaiah Buxton was offered by Utah State

DB DJ Johnson II was offered by Utah State

DB Jonathan Kabeya was offered by Utah State

DB Kayo Patu was offered by Utah State

OL David Abajian was offered by Utah State

OL AJ Burton was offered by Utah State

WR Luvens Valcin was offered by Utah State

WR/DB Jordan Malau’ulu was offered by Utah State

DB Charles Jones was offered by Utah State

DB Cameron Mitchell-Jones was offered by Utah State

Visits:

Commits:

QB Micah Alejado committed to Hawaii

DB Foster Slaughter committed to SDSU

DB Rahim Wright committed to SDSU

Decommits

Follow @Mike_SBN on Twitter for all the latest recruiting news and updates.

For recruits and coaches who want to connect and find a good match in the recruitment process, consider downloading the Athletes In Recruitment app.