 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bronco Scott Matlock Selected in 6th Round by Los Angeles Chargers

The native out of Homedale, Idaho, will join offensive coordinator and Bronco great Kellen Moore in Los Angeles.

By AidenPetterson02
/ new
NCAA Football: Frisco Bowl-North Texas at Boise State Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Boise State has another alumni come off the board as the 6th Round nears a wrap. Matlock began climbing draft boards in recent weeks and had countless interviews with teams from coast to coast.

ESPN analyst Todd McShay sees Matlock as a rotational piece on the defensive line and utilizing his motor to infiltrate the backfield.

The story of Scott Matlock can’t be understated as he made the best out of every situation, made his mark at Boise State, and is now an official NFL player.

Another Mountain West player was selected in the 6th Round, that being New Mexico S Jerrick Reed. The Lobo was selected by the Seattle Seahawks.

As always, we will continue to keep you updated here at the Mountain West Connection.

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...