Boise State’s JL Skinner Selected by Denver Broncos in 6th Round

While it took longer than some expected, JL Skinner has now found a home in the Mile High City. It appears that Skinner’s injury was much more of a factor than previously anticipated and that not working out in the NFL Combine took its toll.

This is the first selection from Boise State in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Notable other Bronco players that are waiting to hear their name called include Scott Matlock, John Ojukwu and Tyreque Jones.

For the rest of the Mountain West, two players have been selected.

Fresno State QB Jake Haener was taken in the late stages of the 4th Round by the New Orleans Saints and San Jose State EDGE Viliami Fehoko Jr. was selected two picks later by the Dallas Cowboys.

The Mountain West DPOY is headed to the Lone Star State!



Welcome to Dallas, @juniorfehoko42!#CowboysDraft | @Fanatics pic.twitter.com/HCZUxqGSMo — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 29, 2023

Even though the NFL Draft is nearing a close with less than two rounds to go, keep an eye on the free agent deals that occur immediately after the draft. That’s where many Mountain West prospects will ink their first deal as a professional.

