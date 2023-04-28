Mountain West Reacts Results: About the NFL Draft

We asked the questions, you voted on the answers, and now we provide the results.

Six Mountain West players will get the call this weekend.

Most voters are between five and six Mountain West draftees, which is on the low end of the spectrum. 21% of people are optimistic enough to think of 7 players, but most are not going higher than that.

The Broncos will have the most players drafted this weekend.

Over half of voters think Boise State will have the most players drafted this weekend, with Fresno State and San Diego State having some votes are well. It’s a bit of a surprise that the Bulldogs didn’t get more votes, but we will see.