Mountaintop View 4-28-25 Softball Clash of Titans, Matlock/Haener stock rising?, Cowboy Spring Game, Tennis & Golf News

Softball gets top billing as the preseason conference favorite hosts the conference defending champion with one game separating them in the current standings. Get some pregame info on both teams along with a couple of MW football players who hope to hear their name called over the weekend in the NFL Draft along with some golf news. Enjoy!!

MW Softball News & Notes

Boise State got in a game before hosting San Diego State with a chance to clinch the regular season title against last year’s MW Champions. The Broncos’ hot bats continued combined with stellar pitching as they won their fourth straight run-rule victory.

The defending MW Champion Aztecs come to Boise for a HUGE three-game series starting later today. They currently sit in second place in the final jockeying for seeding for the upcoming MW Tournament where only the top six teams in the standings will get the opportunity for the automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

With spring finally showing up this week in the Boise area, read what needs to happen for the Bronco softball program in order to schedule more home games to offset the iffy early season weather.

MW Football News & Notes

Although he was not invited to the NFL Combine, this Bronco turned scouts’ heads with his Pro Day performance and is now being mentioned in mock drafts. So will he hear his name called on Friday or Saturday?

Jake Haener gets a positive pre-draft review

NFL Films' Greg Cosell on Jake Haener today via @TheHerd:

There is a timing & rhythm to his game. There's a decisiveness to him. He turned the ball loose. You could see that sort of physical & mental toughness in the way in which he played. FULL -> https://t.co/Ipdmme7r76 @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/C0nH67z6P5 — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) April 27, 2023

The Cowboys close their 2023 Spring Football practices with their annual Brown and Gold Spring game on Saturday. What can their fans expect to see?

Other MW News & Notes

Plenty of representation from the conference for the upcoming NCAA Golf Regionals heading to the NCAA Tournament later in May.

The Catalina Course at the OMNI Tucson National Golf Club will be where San Diego State will defend their MW Golf championship in an 11 team field. The Aztecs will be the 2nd seed in the three day competition beginning today.

A couple of Boise State Broncos sweep the weekly awards for the last week of regular season play as they head to the conference tournament.

On the horizon:

Later today: MWCConnection Roundtable: Which Mountain West players will get drafted this year?

Coming Monday: Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 5-1-23. 2024 May Team Recruiting Rankings