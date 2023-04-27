2023 Mountain West NFL Draft Predictions

The NFL draft begins tonight. The Mountain West has some talent coming out of the conference this year. Expect to hear a number of MWC players get their names called in the draft early and often over the next three days, and quite a few more who could end up as undrafted free agents as well as mini-camp invites. In preparation, our team of writers shared their thoughts as to who will get drafted and when.

The names below were mainly compiled from listings on The NFL Draft Network or Walter Football sites, or players who played in All-Star Bowls. Read below and share your own thoughts in the comments section.

Air Force

FB Brad Roberts

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: 7-UDFA

Mike: UDFA

Zach: UDFA

TE Kyle Patterson

The Draft Network: #419

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: UDFA

Zach: UDFA

OL Isaac Cochran

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: Mini-camp invite

Zach: UDFA

Boise State

OL John Ojukwu

The Draft Network: #218

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: Mini-camp invite

Zach: UDFA

Aiden: Mini-camp invite

DL Scott Matlock

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: UDFA

Zach: 7th Round

Aiden: 6th Round

DE George Tarlas

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: Mini-camp invite

Zach: Mini-camp invite

Aiden: Mini-camp invite

LB Ezekiel Noa

The Draft Network: #339

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: Mini-camp invite

Zach: Mini-camp invite

Aiden: Mini-camp invite

DB JL Skinner

The Draft Network: #142

Walter Football: 3-5

Mike: 3rd round

Zach: 3rd round

Aiden: 2nd Round

DB Ty Jones

The Draft Network: #170

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: 7th round

Zach: 7th round

Aiden: 7th Round

Fresno State

QB Jake Haener

The Draft Network: #148

Walter Football: 4-6

Mike: 5th round

Zach: 6th round

RB Jordan Mims

The Draft Network: #250

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: UDFA

Zach: 7th round

WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper

The Draft Network: #174

Walter Football: 4-6

Mike: 4th round

Zach: 5th round

WR Nikko Remigio

The Draft Network: #232

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: UDFA

Zach: UDFA

OL Dontae Bull

The Draft Network: #329

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: Mini-camp invite

DE David Perales

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: Mini-camp invite

Zach: UDFA

Hawaii

TE Jordan Murray

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: Mini-camp invite

OL Ilm Manning

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: UDFA

Nevada

RB Toa Taua

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: Mini-camp invite

San Diego State

DL Jonah Tavai

The Draft Network: #383

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: UDFA

EDGE Keshawn Banks

The Draft Network: #408

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: UDFA

LB Caden McDonald

The Draft Network: #342

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: UDFA

San Jose State

WR Elijah Cooks

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: Mini-camp invite

EDGE Viliami Fehoko

The Draft Network: #133

Walter Football: 4-6

Mike: 5th round

DB Nehemiah Shelton

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: Mini-camp invite

UNLV

DE Adam Plant Jr

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: 4-6

Mike: Mini-camp invite

Jos: 6-7

LB Austin Ajiake

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: UDFA

Jos: UDFA

Utah State

QB Logan Bonner

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: 7-UDFA

Mike: Mini-camp invite

RB Calvin Turner Jr.

The Draft Network: #376

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: UDFA

OL Alfred Edwards

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: Mini-camp invite

Wyoming

RB Titus Swen

The Draft Network: #386

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: 7th round

OL Eric Abojei