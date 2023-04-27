2023 Mountain West NFL Draft Predictions

The NFL draft begins tonight. The Mountain West has some talent coming out of the conference this year. Expect to hear a number of MWC players get their names called in the draft early and often over the next three days, and quite a few more who could end up as undrafted free agents as well as mini-camp invites. In preparation, our team of writers shared their thoughts as to who will get drafted and when.
The names below were mainly compiled from listings on The NFL Draft Network or Walter Football sites, or players who played in All-Star Bowls. Read below and share your own thoughts in the comments section.
Air Force
FB Brad Roberts
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: 7-UDFA
- Mike: UDFA
- Zach: UDFA
TE Kyle Patterson
- The Draft Network: #419
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: UDFA
- Zach: UDFA
OL Isaac Cochran
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: Mini-camp invite
- Zach: UDFA
Boise State
OL John Ojukwu
- The Draft Network: #218
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: Mini-camp invite
- Zach: UDFA
- Aiden: Mini-camp invite
DL Scott Matlock
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: UDFA
- Zach: 7th Round
- Aiden: 6th Round
DE George Tarlas
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: Mini-camp invite
- Zach: Mini-camp invite
- Aiden: Mini-camp invite
LB Ezekiel Noa
- The Draft Network: #339
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: Mini-camp invite
- Zach: Mini-camp invite
- Aiden: Mini-camp invite
DB JL Skinner
- The Draft Network: #142
- Walter Football: 3-5
- Mike: 3rd round
- Zach: 3rd round
- Aiden: 2nd Round
DB Ty Jones
- The Draft Network: #170
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: 7th round
- Zach: 7th round
- Aiden: 7th Round
Fresno State
QB Jake Haener
- The Draft Network: #148
- Walter Football: 4-6
- Mike: 5th round
- Zach: 6th round
RB Jordan Mims
- The Draft Network: #250
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: UDFA
- Zach: 7th round
WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper
- The Draft Network: #174
- Walter Football: 4-6
- Mike: 4th round
- Zach: 5th round
WR Nikko Remigio
- The Draft Network: #232
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: UDFA
- Zach: UDFA
OL Dontae Bull
- The Draft Network: #329
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: Mini-camp invite
DE David Perales
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: Mini-camp invite
- Zach: UDFA
Hawaii
TE Jordan Murray
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: Mini-camp invite
OL Ilm Manning
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: UDFA
Nevada
RB Toa Taua
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: Mini-camp invite
San Diego State
DL Jonah Tavai
- The Draft Network: #383
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: UDFA
EDGE Keshawn Banks
- The Draft Network: #408
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: UDFA
LB Caden McDonald
- The Draft Network: #342
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: UDFA
San Jose State
WR Elijah Cooks
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: Mini-camp invite
EDGE Viliami Fehoko
- The Draft Network: #133
- Walter Football: 4-6
- Mike: 5th round
DB Nehemiah Shelton
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: Mini-camp invite
UNLV
DE Adam Plant Jr
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: 4-6
- Mike: Mini-camp invite
- Jos: 6-7
LB Austin Ajiake
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: UDFA
- Jos: UDFA
Utah State
QB Logan Bonner
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: 7-UDFA
- Mike: Mini-camp invite
RB Calvin Turner Jr.
- The Draft Network: #376
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: UDFA
OL Alfred Edwards
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: Mini-camp invite
Wyoming
RB Titus Swen
- The Draft Network: #386
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: 7th round
OL Eric Abojei
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: Mini-camp invite
