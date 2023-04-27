 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Mountain West NFL Draft Predictions

Read what the experts, plus members of our writing team, think about MWC players in the NFL Draft

By MikeWittmann
NCAA Football: Boise State at Wyoming Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL draft begins tonight. The Mountain West has some talent coming out of the conference this year. Expect to hear a number of MWC players get their names called in the draft early and often over the next three days, and quite a few more who could end up as undrafted free agents as well as mini-camp invites. In preparation, our team of writers shared their thoughts as to who will get drafted and when.

The names below were mainly compiled from listings on The NFL Draft Network or Walter Football sites, or players who played in All-Star Bowls. Read below and share your own thoughts in the comments section.

Air Force

FB Brad Roberts

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: 7-UDFA
  • Mike: UDFA
  • Zach: UDFA

TE Kyle Patterson

  • The Draft Network: #419
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: UDFA
  • Zach: UDFA

OL Isaac Cochran

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: Mini-camp invite
  • Zach: UDFA

Boise State

OL John Ojukwu

  • The Draft Network: #218
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: Mini-camp invite
  • Zach: UDFA
  • Aiden: Mini-camp invite

DL Scott Matlock

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: UDFA
  • Zach: 7th Round
  • Aiden: 6th Round

DE George Tarlas

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: Mini-camp invite
  • Zach: Mini-camp invite
  • Aiden: Mini-camp invite

LB Ezekiel Noa

  • The Draft Network: #339
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: Mini-camp invite
  • Zach: Mini-camp invite
  • Aiden: Mini-camp invite

DB JL Skinner

  • The Draft Network: #142
  • Walter Football: 3-5
  • Mike: 3rd round
  • Zach: 3rd round
  • Aiden: 2nd Round

DB Ty Jones

  • The Draft Network: #170
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: 7th round
  • Zach: 7th round
  • Aiden: 7th Round

Fresno State

QB Jake Haener

  • The Draft Network: #148
  • Walter Football: 4-6
  • Mike: 5th round
  • Zach: 6th round

RB Jordan Mims

  • The Draft Network: #250
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: UDFA
  • Zach: 7th round

WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper

  • The Draft Network: #174
  • Walter Football: 4-6
  • Mike: 4th round
  • Zach: 5th round

WR Nikko Remigio

  • The Draft Network: #232
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: UDFA
  • Zach: UDFA

OL Dontae Bull

  • The Draft Network: #329
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: Mini-camp invite

DE David Perales

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: Mini-camp invite
  • Zach: UDFA

Hawaii

TE Jordan Murray

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: Mini-camp invite

OL Ilm Manning

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: UDFA

Nevada

RB Toa Taua

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: Mini-camp invite

San Diego State

DL Jonah Tavai

  • The Draft Network: #383
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: UDFA

EDGE Keshawn Banks

  • The Draft Network: #408
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: UDFA

LB Caden McDonald

  • The Draft Network: #342
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: UDFA

San Jose State

WR Elijah Cooks

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: Mini-camp invite

EDGE Viliami Fehoko

  • The Draft Network: #133
  • Walter Football: 4-6
  • Mike: 5th round

DB Nehemiah Shelton

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: Mini-camp invite

UNLV

DE Adam Plant Jr

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: 4-6
  • Mike: Mini-camp invite
  • Jos: 6-7

LB Austin Ajiake

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: UDFA
  • Jos: UDFA

Utah State

QB Logan Bonner

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: 7-UDFA
  • Mike: Mini-camp invite

RB Calvin Turner Jr.

  • The Draft Network: #376
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: UDFA

OL Alfred Edwards

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: Mini-camp invite

Wyoming

RB Titus Swen

  • The Draft Network: #386
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: 7th round

OL Eric Abojei

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: Mini-camp invite

