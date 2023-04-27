 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 4-27-23

NFL Draft prep, never-ending transfer portal, Utah State spring football and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Football: Boise State at Wyoming Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Who will start for the Rams this fall? Projected depth chart for Colorado State football

Kevin Lytle takes a position-by-position look at Colorado State’s depth chart heading into the summer.

JL Skinner NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Boise State S

The 2023 NFL Draft starts today! It’s unlikely that anyone from the MWC will be selected today. Boise State’s JL Skinner has a chance to be taken tomorrow and is the best bet to be the first MWC player taken.

Buck Coors is a name to remember in Wyoming Cowboys secondary

Has any player ever been more destined to play for Wyoming than a man named Buck Coors?

Transfer portal never stops

Skinner is hoping to hear his name Friday

Viliami Fehoko might hear his name early Saturday

Legas is QB1 in Logan

