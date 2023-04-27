Mountaintop View 4-27-23

Who will start for the Rams this fall? Projected depth chart for Colorado State football
Kevin Lytle takes a position-by-position look at Colorado State’s depth chart heading into the summer.
JL Skinner NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Boise State S
The 2023 NFL Draft starts today! It’s unlikely that anyone from the MWC will be selected today. Boise State’s JL Skinner has a chance to be taken tomorrow and is the best bet to be the first MWC player taken.
Buck Coors is a name to remember in Wyoming Cowboys secondary
Has any player ever been more destined to play for Wyoming than a man named Buck Coors?
Transfer portal never stops
Nevada lands its first D-I transfer of the recruiting class with the addition of Tulane's Tylan Pope, who should bring frontcourt toughness. The 6-foot-6, 244-pounder averaged 6.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals per game last year. https://t.co/zSUOGpB9ui— Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) April 26, 2023
Skinner is hoping to hear his name Friday
Just the beginning! Good luck at the #NFLDraft @JlJlskinner!#Compete | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/aJwLDv6PgR— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) April 26, 2023
Viliami Fehoko might hear his name early Saturday
⚔️— San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) April 26, 2023
#NFLDraft – April 27-29 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC#ClimbTheMountain | #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/jZ8Mfnr3cM
Legas is QB1 in Logan
“It’s Coop’s job to lose. It was going into the spring and he didn’t really do anything to lose it,” @USUFootball head coach Blake Anderson#AggiesAllTheWayhttps://t.co/QccCaP11UP— KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 25, 2023
On The Horizon:
Today - 2023 Mountain West NFL Draft Predictions
Friday - MWCConnection Roundtable: Which Mountain West players will get drafted this year?
Loading comments...