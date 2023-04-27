2023 Boise State NFL Draft Projections

Spring practices are over and the school year is winding down.
In the distance, we hear the familiar sound of ESPN’s unmistakable draft jingle.
It’s that time again, baby!
There is no offensive skill position player for Bronco fans to defend in draft projections this year. Rather, the defensive side of the ball will take on the spotlight, accounting for seven of the eight Broncos that are eligible.
Without further ado, here is what the draft community thinks about this year’s Broncos.
OL John Ojukwu
Pro Football Network - UDFA (Undesignated free agent)
NFL Draft Buzz - UDFA
Draft Network - 5th Round (Value, not a projection)
DL Scott Matlock
NFL Mock Draft Database - UDFA
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com - 6th Round
DE George Tarlas
NFL Draft Buzz - UDFA
NFL Mock Draft Database - UDFA
LB Ezekiel Noa
Draft Network - UDFA
NFL Draft Scout - UDFA
DB JL Skinner
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com - 3rd/4th Round
Pro Football Network - 2nd/3rd Round
NFL Draft Buzz - 4th Round
Draft Network - 4th Round (Value, not a projection)
NFL Mock Draft Database - 3rd Round
DB Tyreque Jones
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com - 7th Round/Priority Free Agent
NFL Draft Buzz - UDFA
Draft Network - 4th Round (Value, not a projection)
DB Caleb Biggers
NFL Mock Draft Database - UDFA
NFL Draft Buzz - UDFA
DB Tyric LeBeauf
NFL Draft Buzz - UDFA
NFL Mock Draft Database - UDFA
The 2023 NFL Draft will start tonight, April 27th, at 6 p.m. (Mountain Time). It will be broadcast on ABC (college-centric analysts) and ESPN (traditional NFL-centered personalities). Only the first round will be completed.
The second round and third rounds will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 28th.
The remaining rounds of four through seven will be completed on Saturday, April 29th, starting at 10 a.m.
