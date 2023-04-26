An inside look at the new Mountain West Conference strategy sessions

Meeting the still-new MW commissioner Gloria Neveraz earlier this year, there were plans for her to meet each of the member schools to get their takes on the current state of the union with the conference.

“It’s about sitting down with people and asking and just listening,” said Nevarez back in March 2023. “Asking them: what are the issues? What do you want to see from the conference and really, just learning.”

With the next vertical learning process, each of the MW board directors nominated various members of the media to provide input to create a comprehensive plan to understand and determine all things that should be the MW’s brand and strategy.

As “brand” is a nebulas term in itself, it is the values, vision, and priorities the Mountain West needs and wants to convey from the top down and the bottom up.

The conference hosted a virtual focus group among various media earlier this week, including this writer and the Mountain West Connection. It might not be known the MW Connection has been around for 16 years and has established itself as a conference resource first managed by Jeremy Mause with the last six years led by Mike Wittman.

Of course, more notable local and national media outlets took part in the focus group and offered a depth and range of experiences from an NCAA level perspective down to the local experts. Each media person being actually much more than a media person; offering historical, social, and financial perspectives that spanned the interconnectedness necessary towards such a strategic effort.

Expertly moderating the hour-and-a-half session was consultant Kendall Spencer, a former MW athlete at the University of Mexico, an attorney and a long jumper training for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

With high proficiency and experience, Nicole Auerbach, the national college football reporter from The Athletic, provided keen and succinct perspectives across the board from the P5 to G5 powers-that-be. Long-standing local team supporters like Geoff Grammer from the Albuquerque Journal, Shannon Kelly from Nevada Sportsnet, Rob Kuwada from the Fresno Bee, and Boise State sports announcer Bob Behler also brought passionate insight.

In all, there was natural alignment from question to question and topic to topic, so the intent to better the conference was a clear common interest.

Starting with the easy truths (summarizing the collective focus group)

Absolutely no knocks on former MW commissioner Craig Thompson, as the room felt Thompson was always gracious; but all agreed Neveraz was already far more assessable and transparent in the short period since she started, which is a big plus in starting the MW on new footing.

NIL (name image likeliness): The future currently looks uncertain in a top heavy NCAA, where money will certainly attract athletes and their families. Power five schools have the advantage in that sense as the revenue gap between P5 and group of five (G5) grows. The challenge compounds year-over-year, where ultimately you ask yourself as a university - can you truly keep competing beyond the conference.

There was easy consensus of the importance of athletic departments and the responsibility to represent its university. Athletics is a primary gateway for better admissions, donors, visibility and, of course, money. College brands, be it local, national and international emanate from athletics. In the purity of it, student-athletes represent both dimensions of human performance.

What is the current brand feel of the conference? Of all the questions, this had the room stumped and silent for awhile. Perhaps the MW is better known as a basketball conference was the best the room came up with. Basically, no brand identity could be identified right away. A “little brother complex” comment from Grammer probably resonated the most in a joking sense, though “mid-major plus” has a better ring to it, as generic as it sounds.

So how do we position the MW going forward?

The local beat writers looked to agree that universities should continue to gain their communities trust and continue to improve in ways to win mindshare with local communities, since this is their ticket base.

Of course, more winning and winning consistently is the ultimate elixir. Next best thing: great performances, competitive games and the exposure that should come with it.

Sharing San Jose State’s challenges, the Spartans are heavy in local engagement. The bottom up approach is the harder, but more thorough way to build a lasting brand. SJSU places high value on content as well. Social media efforts are systematic and media members are welcomed and readily given access.

On the extreme flip side, the overnight re-brand success from Colorado’s new head football coach Deion Sanders has had clear and more immediate impact. Sanders reputation precedes him and the Buffaloes are and will be reaping the benefits, especially if that football program finally excels.

All within that spectrum, the science and the art of branding and strategy are all the little things in between; with support from the conference, of course:

Creating more content at scale is the low-hanging fruit

Each university supporting more local media big and small

Intermixing the fanbases of both men’s & women’s games (for example, most of the MW basketball tournament games are set up linearly from women’s then to men’s games)

Bigger bowl games against major conferences

Having the conference help get more stories out (and possibly helping connect with better recruiting methods and facilities improvements)

Help with travel curfews and creative planning. Teams like Hawaii are more often seen as a travel liability that could be flipped. Or San Jose’s airport and other airports having such stringent courtesy curfews that unnecessarily extend trips and “wear and tear.”

Provide better education on how conference re-alignment & NIL works, as people can/will support more if they know how

What will the conference do?

In just posing the questions and seeking a dialogue, the conference looks to be taking on a bigger role in supporting its member schools with potentially any of the above.

How things get quantified and prioritized is the next step that should be coming.

In the end, we know what the entirety of this branding and strategy effort means - it is the drive for money and relevancy. And the MWC looks to be aggressively ramping up.

More to come.