Mountaintop View 4-26-23.

Utah State did not have a spring game this past Saturday, instead turning it into a Spring Showcase, where fans could see their final practice until fall camp. It ended on a high note for the offense as they succeeded in many of the red zone situations. Tight end Will Monney has been a bright spot, especially for an early enrollee true freshman. The hope is that the Aggie offense can return to being versatile and dynamic with Coach Blake Anderson calling the plays. The defense has seen a lot of attrition but still has veteran playmakers at every level.

The passing game has long been non-existent in the Wyoming offense. It’s time for that to change. The goal is once again to make the offense more balance and in order to do that, some receivers need to emerge as viable weapons. They lost their best receiver from last year (again), but a few candidates could step up, including Alex Brown and Wyatt Wieland. Plus, there are some true and redshirt freshmen looking to crack the depth chart.

In this week’s edition of Chris Murray’s mailbag, he addresses the Wolf Pack’s offense from the spring game. He thinks the biggest offensive concern is the OL and how the running game struggled to run between the tackles. He expects them to average over 20 points per game this season but otherwise thinks the improvements from the 2022 season will be marginal. Also, no QBs were able to standout in the game. On the other hand, he thinks the defense will be respectfully average.

4 Mountain West MBB teams make transfers better

I looked at the production and playing time of 7,000+ transfers over the last 8 seasons.



Here's where players improved/regressed most and had the biggest increase/decrease in minutes after finding a new home: pic.twitter.com/HH0IkRaWDK — SBUnfurled (@SBUnfurled) April 23, 2023

Softball players of the week.

.@BroncoSportsSB's Kelsey Hall (@kelsshaall) picked up her third #MWSB Player of the Week honor after batting .500 at the plate with five runs scored, two doubles, five RBIs, and six walks #MakingHerMark | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/wf4PXDFECP — Mountain West (@MountainWest) April 25, 2023

.@BroncoSportsSB's Lindsey Walljasper (@Lindseyanne__) went 2-0 in the circle with a 0.00 ERA this week



In 10 innings, Walljasper struck out 11 batters, allowed no earned runs, and only walked three #MakingHerMark | #MWSB | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/jBkMvRmXZi — Mountain West (@MountainWest) April 25, 2023

It's a @BroncoSportsSB sweep for this week's #MWSB awards



Sydney Groves batted .455 on the week with five runs scored, eight RBIs, and two walks for the Broncos #MakingHerMark | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/N802mbd5bu — Mountain West (@MountainWest) April 25, 2023

