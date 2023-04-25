Mountaintop View 4-25-23 Rams/Pack rebuild, Save Mart hurting Dogs?, Spring football doings, other Spring sports news

The links continue as we have news from five different MW sports!! Get up to speed on what is going on around the conference with your favorite schools in these sports. Enjoy!!

MW Basketball News & Notes

Javonte Johnson, Nique Clifford joining CSU Rams basketball program

A big day for Head Coach Niko Medved as it is announced that two former Colorado high school stars are transferring into the Rams program for the upcoming season.

Wolf Pack also rebuilding basketball roster

Nevada basketball lands a commitment from Jeriah Coleman, a 7-foot center who adds size, shot blocking and post defense to the Wolf Pack. Coleman averaged 9.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 blocks at Clarendon College last season. https://t.co/ls2WJFL0xF — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) April 24, 2023

Is the Save Mart Center killing Fresno State basketball? How home arena deal isn’t sweet

The current funding model for the Bulldog home arena makes it very difficult for any type of revenue generation for the basketball program. This funding model has been in place for 20 years now and with the debt not being retired until 2031, where does that put the program?

MW Football News & Notes

Community Fun at Rams Spring Showcase

Takeaways from Nevada football’s ‘Battle Born Showdown’ spring game

Chris Murray of NevadaSportsNet.com lists his 6 takeaways from the Wolf Pack’s spring game on Saturday.

Other MW News & Notes

MW Baseball Players of the Week

Two Aztecs and a Bulldog garner the honors this week for their play on the diamond for week ending over the weekend!

Mountain West Announces 2023 MW Women’s Tennis Championship Bracket

Wyoming is the top seed after winning the conference in the regular season as tournament play is set to start on Wednesday.

Bulldogs sweep Wolf Pack

With the sweep, Fresno State leapfrogs Nevada in the standings and is now alone in third place behind Boise State and San Diego State heading into the final few weeks of conference play.

On the horizon: