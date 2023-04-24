Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 4-24-23. Commitment Interviews and Spring Evaluations.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

April is a tale of two halves as far as recruiting is concerned. The first half is similar to March, with schools hosting recruits on campus for Junior Days, especially when they have their spring games. Then, the latter half of the month (starting Saturday) transitions into the evaluation period, where coaches can go out on the road and evaluate players on both athletic and academic performances.

The Transfer Portal opened back up on Saturday and you can keep up with all the Mountain West action here. This window is from April 15th through April 30th.

The Spring Evaluation period is upon us, and in the early going, UNLV is the school that is most active on social media, highlighting their travels. They spent their first week going through high schools in Nevada and will now venture out to other states to evaluate players all over the country. It is noteworthy that the Rebels staff will be going to many southern states, which makes sense given the recruiting ties of this staff, but is a bit of uncharted territory for a MWC school. For those who enjoy following recruiting, this is worth paying attention too.

Otherwise, recruiting in the Mountain West conference presses on with its regular plethora of offers, with 10 of 12 teams getting in on the action. Air Force and SDSU led the way in that department, with UNLV close behind them. There were three new commitments in the conference and two of them belonged to the Falcons, while the Rams picked up one. AFA takes a week on the cover photo.

Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:

Air Force: 2

San Diego State: 2

UNLV: 2

Colorado State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

From now through the end of May we are in an evaluation period. Coaches will be out visiting high schools during the spring.

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA Evaluation Period is a specific time of year when college coaches are allowed to watch an athlete compete in person or visit their school. However, coaches are not allowed to communicate with that athlete (or parents) off the college campus. Coaches can sit in the stands during a recruit’s practice or game, as well as visit the recruit’s school. This gives college coaches a chance to talk to the recruit’s coach, teachers, or guidance counselor to get a better understanding of the student-athlete’s character. After the visit, the coach may call or email the recruit and let them know how their experience was at the school or game.

The NCAA Evaluation Period is just that: a time set aside for evaluation. While coaches can’t talk to athletes off the college campus, they can still call, email, text, and direct message recruits.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 7

Commitment Interviews:

There is a bit of a backlog with these, so some may be from recruits who committed a few weeks ago.

K/P Justin Ludovico (Air Force)

“First of all, the opportunities that the Air Force Academy was offering are unmatched by other schools, in my opinion. The class sizes are small, which will help to make sure that I have the best possible chance for academic success. In terms of football, I really like the way that the coaches run the program and form a connection with their players. In my short visit there, it really felt like home and like a place that I can see myself in the future.”

DB Kela Moore (UNLV)

“I felt like UNLV was a school I always admired. The coaching staff that recruited me treated me like family when I took my unofficial visit. I loved how they run their defense. I liked the new facility and what they have going on. I trust in the coaching staff and what they were telling me.”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

DE/TE Connor Irons was offered by Air Force

WR Brody Guinn was offered by Air Force

TE Jaxton Santiago was offered by Air Force

DL Connor Bachhuber was offered by Air Force

OL Jake Williams was offered by Air Force

OL Carson Osmus was offered by Colorado State

QB Darius Curry was offered by Fresno State

2025 LB Christian Thatcher was offered by Fresno State

OL Jay Tauala-Harris was offered by Hawaii

2025 DB was offered by Hawaii

2026 ATH Daveon Singleton was offered by Hawaii

OL King Large was offered by Nevada

RB/DB Adam Mohammed was offered by SDSU

LB Alika Cavaco-Amoy was offered by SDSU

RB Ca’Lil Valentine was offered by SDSU

WR Marshel Sanders was offered by SDSU

OL Jac’qawn Mcroy was offered by SDSU

2027 OL/DL Lemani Fehoko was offered by SDSU

WR/DB Trevor Rogers was offered by SJSU

OL AJ Hasson was offered by SJSU

2025 OL Peter Langi was offered by SJSU

DB Keonte Lusk was offered by UNLV

OL Preston Taumua was offered by UNLV

2025 RB Rickey Stewart was offered by UNLV

2025 WR Hayden Anderson was offered by UNLV

LB Charles Correa was offered by Utah State

WR/DB Dontae Carter was offered by Utah State

DB Ty Cortes was offered by Utah State

EDGE Adrian Onyiego was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

UNLV: Oklahoma, Texas, Hawaii, American Samoa, California, Arizona, Missouri, Utah, Florida, Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, Tennessee, Kansas, Mississippi

Commits:

LB Jack Alley committed to Air Force

K/P Justin Ludovico committed to Air Force

OL Jack Moran committed to Colorado State

Decommits

