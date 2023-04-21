Mountain West Reacts Results: NFL Draft Talk

We asked the questions, you voted on the answers, and now we provide the results.

Skinner the first Mountain West player drafted?

Over half of people expect safety JL Skinner to be the first Mountain West player taken in this year’s draft. About a quarter of people think it will be EDGE Villiami Fehoko. Jake Haener got some nods as well.

MWC will make an appearance on Day 2.

No matter which MWC player is picked first, a combined 83% of people think it will be on Day 2 of the draft. Over 40% think it will be in the second round, and just as many predict it to be the third round. Some voters are dreaming big, thinking they will get another first-round player.