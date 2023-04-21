Mountaintop View 4-21-23

One of the things the transfer portal may be doing is preventing the development of long- term friendships that start and grow over the course of years. This edition is dedicated to my life-long friend (more like a brother) Dale Richey today, his birthday, in thanks that he never used the transfer portal on our friendship that started almost 60 years ago! Oh, and some MW news and notes in today’s links. Enjoy!!

MW Basketball News & Notes

The 6-foot-7 forward joins the Rams program after leading Black Hills State to the Division II Final Four.

Wyoming adds their own former D2 star who comes to Laramie with one year of eligibilty.

‘The portal keeps a-rollin, all day long...’

Former Oklahoma State F Kalib Boone is transferring to UNLV. https://t.co/ggrhbPlwcr — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 20, 2023

The Wolf Pack is looking for a replacement for MW Conference Freshman of the Year Darrion Williams who took his talents to Texas Tech. Could Pope be the one?

The Aggie guard suffered a concussion on Jan. 7th and did not play rest of last season. This will be his second portal transfer.

MW Football News & Notes

The Rams are getting set for their annual Spring Game tomorrow. What do their fans need to know prior to showing up for the game?

The Cowboys are back in the QB market after Hank Gibbs announced he was entering the transfer portal recently.

See Pro Football Network’s Draft Profile of the Bronco safety leading up to the NFL Draft beginning next Thursday and when they think Skinner might hear his name called over the three day draft process.

In Other MW News & Notes...

Two three-peat winners for this week’s honors.

Big weekend upcoming for conference leading as they will go up against the current MW Pitcher of the Week

The #BoiseState softball team begins a 3-game series against #UtahState tomorrow.



Here’s where the Broncos currently rank amongst the 295 DI softball programs in the NCAA:



• SLG%: .588 (2nd)

• HR/game: 1.81 (3rd)

• Runs/game: 7.33 (3rd)

• OBP: .427 (T6th)#TuSTATS pic.twitter.com/lx6wVC6ORS — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) April 20, 2023

On the Horizon:

Later today: MWCConnection Roundtable: Who will be the first Mountain West player drafted next week?