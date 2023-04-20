Mountaintop View 4-20-23

Strong points made in this article about the state of contending, not just for San Diego State, but all G5/mid majors. Conclusion: time to establish those NIL networks, or else watch your good athletes leave.

I almost never plug our own stuff, but Mike Wittmann put together a comprehensive look at Boise State’s fall from grace in football.

Another day, another preseason poll featuring MWC hoops teams

UPDATED WAY-TOO-EARLY TOP 25



1. Duke

2. Marquette

3. Michigan State

4. UConn

5. Creighton

6. Houston

7. FAU

8. Arkansas

9. Kentucky

10. Kansas



Biggest risers: Saint Mary's, Wisconsin, Maryland

Biggest fallers: Arizona, Texashttps://t.co/0rC4XImoIS — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 19, 2023

Big news for the Wolf Pack

SEE YA NEXT SEASON IN LAWLOR! pic.twitter.com/FCVDeembKx — Jarod Lucas (@jarodlucash) April 19, 2023

Player profile in Nevada’s Andrew Madrigal

Nevada has many questions on the offensive line, but Andrew Madrigal has shown the brains and leadership to start at center.



"I'm a big fan of, 'If something messes up, I want to take the punishment.' I like that at center the finger gets pointed to me." https://t.co/Mzv0A8rRF5 — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) April 19, 2023

