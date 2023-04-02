Mountain West Reacts Results: Discussing San Diego State’s Tourney Run.

We asked the questions, you voted on the answers, and now we provide the results.

These questions were asked last Tuesday, and the results came in late on Friday. Sorry they weren’t posted prior to Saturday’s game.

Aztecs have a shot at a National Championship.

This one came out before the Final Four, but it still holds true. UCONN is definitely the favorite to win, but SDSU has a shot and if this tournament has taught us anything, it’s that you can never count them out.

The voters were right.

It’s nice when the results line up with the voting. Over half the people thought SDSU would win and they did.

The team is the MVP

The best thing about San Diego State is that they are a complete team. While there have been some nice individual performances and moments in some games, voters agree it’s really been a total team effort all year long.

It’s all about the defense.

The Aztec defense has been a sight to see in this tournament. They are causing teams to shoot well below their season average, especially from three-point range. And they are frustrating appointments with their length and athleticism.

Cheering for the Aztecs.

99% of voters are cheering for San Diego State. Whether they are natural fans or fans of the conference, people are all in for the Aztecs.