Mountaintop View 4-19-23. Bracketology, Conference Realignment, Lobo NIL, Football wins, T&F POTW

Even though it’s the “off-season”, there is still a lot going on. Spring practices are occurring, there are updates happening with the transfer portal (basketball and football0, and the NFL draft is looming. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

Because what else are we supposed to do in the off-season? Joe Lunardi put together a 2024 March Madness bracket and has two Mountain West teams in at this time. Boise State is under the last four byes section and is a 10-seed playing Xavier. San Diego State is a four-seed playing Kent State. Obviously, this is very unlikely to play out exactly but consider it a snapshot of where things stand at this moment in time.

In this week’s edition of his weekly mailbag, Chris Murray ranks all of the MWC teams in terms of how appealing they are to other conferences. He has SDSU and Boise State (in that order) way ahead of everyone else, but the whole list is worth reading. Other topics include: Ken Wilson’s job security, attendance for Nevada’s sports, and MBB transfers, and his thoughts on the transfer portal in general (MBB = good, FB = not good).

The Lobos’ coach is jumping with excitement for what he calls a “new era” in New Mexico football. One of the reasons is a new local NIL collective set to launch in the near future. He is trying to make the money pile up without the benefit of “super-boosters” while also keeping things affordable for fans (for as little as $10 a month). Other reasons include big gains in the weight room for the players, including presumed QB1 Dylan Hopkins. WR Luke Wysong has also added muscle this winter. He also discusses looking to add more transfers, especially on the OL.

Mountain West Projected Football Wins.

2023 Mountain West Projected Football Wins from @ESPN FPI



8—Air Force

8—Boise St

8—Fresno St

6—Hawaii

6—SDSU

6—UNLV

6—Wyoming

5—Colorado St

5—New Mexico

5—Nevada

5—SJSU

5—Utah St — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) April 18, 2023

T&F Athletes of the Week.

On the horizon: