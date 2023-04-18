 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 4-18-23

The Tax Day Edition with portal news, draft profile, softball and tennis highlights along with news on a Bronco HOFer!

By RudyEspino
Nevada v Arizona State

It may be Tax Day, but nothing slows down the MWCConnection! Plenty of links to take your mind off of Uncle Sam as we cover news and notes from around the Mountain West. Enjoy!!

MW Basketball News

San Diego State Loses, but Pac-12 Wins

Jake Curtis of the Cal Sports Report details how important image is for sports media rights and the current Pac-12 men’s basketball image desperately needs the inclusion of the Aztecs into their conference.

Nevada transfer Trey Pettigrew heads back to Midwest, commits to Bradley

The Wolf Pack guard decides to play closer to home.

MW Football News

In case you missed it, the football transfer portal reopened last week

Danville’s Jake Haener on verge of reaching NFL QB dream — just don’t mention Brock Purdy

Other MW News

The conference softball leading Boise State Broncos share Sunday highlights as they completed their weekend sweep over San Jose State

Aztec Men’s Tennis Highlights from Sunday

Boise State alum Emma Bates finishes fifth in the Boston Marathon

The Bronco Hall-of-Famer was the top American finisher and earned her qualifier for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

On the horizon:

  • Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Best and Worst Games of 2022
  • Later today: Reacts: Discussing the NFL Draft
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: Boise State had a gentle fall to rock bottom and has now rebuilt its foundation.

