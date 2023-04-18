Mountaintop View 4-18-23

It may be Tax Day, but nothing slows down the MWCConnection! Plenty of links to take your mind off of Uncle Sam as we cover news and notes from around the Mountain West. Enjoy!!
MW Basketball News
San Diego State Loses, but Pac-12 Wins
Jake Curtis of the Cal Sports Report details how important image is for sports media rights and the current Pac-12 men’s basketball image desperately needs the inclusion of the Aztecs into their conference.
Nevada transfer Trey Pettigrew heads back to Midwest, commits to Bradley
The Wolf Pack guard decides to play closer to home.
MW Football News
In case you missed it, the football transfer portal reopened last week
San Jose State DT Noah Wright enters the transfer portal. He's had 46 tackles and 10 TFLs across the last 3 seasons.https://t.co/3hy5rJHa5b https://t.co/PMgRQPUR0a— 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) April 17, 2023
Fresno State DL Matt Lawson entered the portal as a grad transfer; he played in 18 games during his time with the Bulldogs pic.twitter.com/tx6o44BpnU— FarrellPortal (@farrellportal) April 17, 2023
Danville’s Jake Haener on verge of reaching NFL QB dream — just don’t mention Brock Purdy
Other MW News
The conference softball leading Boise State Broncos share Sunday highlights as they completed their weekend sweep over San Jose State
!! #BleedBlue | #WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/0MJ1KhyXNi— Boise State Softball (@BroncoSportsSB) April 17, 2023
Aztec Men’s Tennis Highlights from Sunday
Highlights from yesterday’s home finale. #TheTimeIsNow #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/yzxZr7jCux— San Diego State Men's Tennis (@AztecMTennis) April 17, 2023
Boise State alum Emma Bates finishes fifth in the Boston Marathon
The Bronco Hall-of-Famer was the top American finisher and earned her qualifier for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
