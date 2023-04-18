Mountaintop View 4-18-23

It may be Tax Day, but nothing slows down the MWCConnection! Plenty of links to take your mind off of Uncle Sam as we cover news and notes from around the Mountain West. Enjoy!!

MW Basketball News

Jake Curtis of the Cal Sports Report details how important image is for sports media rights and the current Pac-12 men’s basketball image desperately needs the inclusion of the Aztecs into their conference.

The Wolf Pack guard decides to play closer to home.

MW Football News

In case you missed it, the football transfer portal reopened last week

San Jose State DT Noah Wright enters the transfer portal. He's had 46 tackles and 10 TFLs across the last 3 seasons.https://t.co/3hy5rJHa5b https://t.co/PMgRQPUR0a — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) April 17, 2023

Fresno State DL Matt Lawson entered the portal as a grad transfer; he played in 18 games during his time with the Bulldogs pic.twitter.com/tx6o44BpnU — FarrellPortal (@farrellportal) April 17, 2023

Other MW News

The conference softball leading Boise State Broncos share Sunday highlights as they completed their weekend sweep over San Jose State

Aztec Men’s Tennis Highlights from Sunday

The Bronco Hall-of-Famer was the top American finisher and earned her qualifier for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

