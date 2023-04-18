The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Best and Worst Games of 2022

Spring football is nearly complete, and we are only four months from the opening kickoff of the 2023 college football season. The Mountain West is coming off of a surprising, yet exciting 2022 football season. Before we turn the page to previewing the 2023 football season, let’s take a look at some of the top games from the 2022 season.

The Good

Wyoming vs. Tulsa

It was a non conference showdown, but it was one of the most exciting games of the 2022 season. It isn’t everyday that we get to see a shootout in Laramie and that is exactly what we saw as the Cowboys eeked out a 40-37 double overtime victory. It was the most impressive offensive showing the Cowboys had in 2022.

Air Force @ Wyoming

This was one of the most important games of the early season. Air Force was one of the early season favorites to win the Mountain West and the Cowboys were expected to have a down year. The Cowboys were able to squeak out a 17-14 victory over a Falcon squad that was depleted by sickness and injuries.

Air Force @ Utah State

In one of the more shocking results of the 2022 football season, the Aggies were able to pull off a significant upset over Air Force. The 34-27 victory showed that Utah State had the ability to turn things around, contend for a bowl, and essentially eliminate the Falcons from conference title contention.

Boise State @ Air Force

These games always have a way of being closer than they should. Both teams were a little shorthanded. Ultimately, the Broncos dominated the first half, but settling for four field goals opened the door for the Falcons to hang in there. Boise State was able to hang on 19-14 and became the clear favorite to win the Mountain Division.

San Diego State @ Fresno State

A game of the year candidate. The Aztecs dominated the majority of this contest, but late game heroics and an amazing onside kick allowed the Bulldogs to pull off one of the best comebacks of the season. This game also opened the door for the Bulldogs to contend for a conference championship they ultimately won.

Boise State @ Wyoming

Arguably the best and most important game of the conference season. This is one of those games where it felt like neither team really wanted to win, but we couldn’t look away. The game was filled with turnovers and ultimately ended with a head scratching interception and a Boise State victory, which clinched the division and home field for the Broncos in the Mountain West Championship game.

The Bad

Boise State @ UTEP

You could make a strong case the Broncos’ loss to the Miners should land in the “Ugly” column, but this game HAD to happen. It allowed Avalos to make a change that should have happened sooner. Tim Plough was fired as offensive coordinator and Dirk Koetter took over. Also, Hank Bachmeier entered the transfer portal and freshman phenom Taylen Green entered into the spotlight. It was an embarrassing loss for the Broncos, but most fans are glad it happened.

BYU @ Boise State

This was one of the most exciting (yet painful) results of the 2022 season. This game ultimately came down to a fourth and goal fade route that was narrowly caught by BYU. In a game where every yard mattered, BYU literally won by inches.

The Ugly

Sacramento State @ Colorado State

There was a lot of buzz for the Rams entering the 2022 campaign. With Jay Norvell taking over the head coaching job and an influx of talent at the skill positions, the Rams had the makings of a bowl contender. This game proved this team had a long way to go. Colorado State was dominated by an FCS team. It was an embarrassing performance for the Rams.

Utah State @ Alabama

There was a lot of buzz for the Aggies coming into the season. They had just won the Mountain West Championship and returned a lot of production off of that team. There were a lot of Aggie fans that thought the team could be competitive with the Crimson Tide, but the final score of 55-0 does not indicate the true beatdown this game was. This is where we started to realize that the Aggies weren’t a championship contender.

Which games from the 2022 football season stood out to you? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.