Mountaintop View 4-17-23.

Fresno State was the latest MWC team to have their spring game this past weekend. They have a lot of production to replace from last year, especially on offense and worked hard to do that this spring. Coaches are impressed by the defense, especially the speed and versatility at every level. The wide receiver group is still a work in progress, as the talent is there but the consistency is not. Also, they figured to add a few players in the transfer portal and it would be a surprise if they didn’t lose a few as well.

The Rams aren’t quite finished with their spring slate, but progress is being made. They got in lots of snaps in their second scrimmage and focused more on specific scenarios. Both sides of the ball made plays, but the biggest one belonged to wide receiver Justus Ross-Simmons, who has been producing all spring. Walk-on running backs produced and an entirely new offensive line has emerged from the group.

Following spring came, San Diego State released a post-spring depth chart. Some notable listings include: Brandon Crenshaw-Dixon is listed at right tackle after practicing with the second team most of the spring, The running back room is crowded, Cameron Harpole will be a starting tight end, and Mekhi Shaw emerged as one of the top wide receivers. Also, there is still a lot of unknown on the defensive line.

Spring Ball Schedules:

This will be updated as more information comes in.

AFA: Feb 14-March 4 (Spring Game)

BSU: March 2-April 8 (Spring Game)

CSU: March 27-April 22 (Spring Game)

FSU: March 6-April 15 (Spring Game)

Hawaii: Feb 6-March 3 (Spring Game)

Nevada: March 15 - April 22 (Spring Game)

New Mexico: Feb 14-March 8 (Spring Game March 6)

SDSU: Feb 20-March 23 (Spring Game)

SJSU: April 4-May 6 (Spring Game)

UNLV: March 1-April 8 (Spring Game)

Utah State: March 20-April 22 (Spring Game)

Wyoming: March 28-April 29 (Spring Game)

