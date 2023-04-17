Mountain West MBB 2023 Signing Day Tracker

April 12th marks the start of the final signing day for men’s basketball. Check out the 2023 Mountain West class below.

Note: This list includes high school (and junior college) players, not transfers. Also, if there are any signings missing on this list, feel free to let us know.

Air Force

Air Force can’t publicly announce the signings of any recruits until they are on campus, so while no players are listed here, it does not mean they don’t have any recruits in this class. If anyone has any knowledge, please feel free to share.

Boise State

G Chris Lockett Jr.

F Andrew Meadow

F Emmanuel Ugbo

Colorado State

G Kyan Evans

F Rashaan Mbemba

Fresno State

Nevada

G Amire Robinson

New Mexico

G Tru Washington

F Jadyn Toppin

San Diego State

G BJ Davis

C Miles Heide

San Jose State

G Pasha Goodarzi

G Diogo Seixas

F William Humer

UNLV

G Brooklyn Hicks

F Robert Whaley

Utah State

F Karson Templin

F Garrison Phelps

F Kalifa Sakho

Wyoming

G Makaih Williams

couldn’t find highlights

G Nigle Cook

G Kael Combs