Boise State solidifies interior with another transfer in O’Mar Stanley

The rumors of another portal addition were true!

With a scheduled press conference announced for Leon Rice this past Friday and Stanley posting on Twitter that he would announce his decision a hour prior, the hope that Boise State would wrangle in another impact player reached a fever pitch.

O’Mar played in Kansas during most of high school career before competing with Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri. Coincidentally, Link Year Prep is the same school were Leon Rice’s son, Kade, spent a year playing before becoming a walk-on with the Broncos.

General Info

Height - 6-8

Weight - 235/240 lbs

Offers out of high school - St. John’s, Ole Miss, Tulsa, UNC Greensboro

Highlights

*Video uploaded to YouTube by College Basketball Scouting

*Video uploaded to YouTube by Transfer Tapes

Potential Impact

There will never be another Naje Smith.

However...

O’Mar Stanley is about as close as you can get.

He is a scrapper in the paint, puts his body on the line for loose balls, and crashes the glass. Also, he can take and make a three every once in a while.

Sound familiar?

In terms of the rotation, it looks as though Stanley will share minutes with Cam Martin and possibly Mo Sylla if he has a a good summer. The key is that the Broncos won’t have to rely on Tyson Degenhart to do the dirty work in the paint each and every night.

As of right now, here’s how I see Boise State’s lineup shaking out.

Starting Five

Guard: Roddie Anderson III

Guard: Max Rice

Forward: Chibuzo Agbo

Forward: Tyson Degenhart

Forward: Cam Martin

Key Rotation Pieces

6th Man: O’Mar Stanley

Guard: Jace Whiting

Guard: Kobe Young

Guard: RJ Keene

Center: Mo Sylla

TBD: The freshman trio of (G) Chris Lockett Jr., (F) Andrew Meadow and (F) Emmanuel Ugbo

Barring any further roster movement, this is what your Boise State Broncos men’s basketball team will look like heading into the 2023-2024 season.

Boise, a basketball town?

Not quite, but the excitement in the Treasure Valley for Bronco hoops is palpable.