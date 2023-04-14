Mountaintop View 4-14-23

When does a coach’s son earn a scholarship? Read about one such player along with other links/content from around the Mountain West to keep you busy not thinking about having to file your taxes. Enjoy!!

MW Basketball News & Notes

When Boise State Men's Basketball Head Coach Leon Rice talked about rebuilding his team for next year, some Bronco fans opined on social media on how Rice’s son Max, who was an All-Conference selection, should give up his well-earned scholarship to assist in the rebuilding. Bronco Nation News’ B.J. Rains details what the personal cost would be in that scenario.

‘There’s expectations here’: New Aggies coach shows familiarity, understanding in start

The recently-named Utah State Men’s Basketball Coach uses a legend to show he has done his homework on what Aggie fans are looking for in the program.

Another addition to the Bronco basketball team for ‘24.

MW Football News & Notes

Wyoming Cowboy RB DQ James switched his commitment so he could go to Laramie with his high school teammate. However, tragedy struck and those plans never came to fruition. James talks about his fallen teammate on the second anniversary of the tragedy.

MW Softball News & Notes

The Spartans are currently in the middle of the pack in MW Softball standings. Could this be the start of a run for a higher seed in the year-end tournament?

The Boise State newly-named National Player of the Week from both @ExtraInningsSB and @NFCAorg along with current Mountain West Player of the Week did not slow down in the doubleheader split with the Wolf Pack.

Other MW News & Notes

MW announces Swimming & Diving Award winner for 2023

