Mountaintop View 4-13-23

Mountain West athletic department power rankings: Which schools get most bang for buck?
Who has the best return on investment in the MWC? Spoiler: avert your eyes, Colorado State fans.
Colorado State football offensive linemen eager to prove themselves
You can start reading again, Rams fans. After a 2022 season that didn’t exactly leave many impressed with the Colorado State offensive line, this group begins anew to change the narrative. Click above for The Coloradoan article.
Congratulations, Kelsey!
Kelsey Hall (@kelsshaall) earned Player of the Week honors from the @NFCA and @ExtraInningSB after her monster week at the plate #MakingHerMark | #MWSB | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/BTxOt7ML4V— Mountain West (@MountainWest) April 12, 2023
Transfer portal news, including a shocking one
It’s up #GlorytoGod #GU #Oaklandsfinest pic.twitter.com/iJrdIbqOl7— Keshad johnson aka “Showtime” (@kj_showtime0) April 13, 2023
Go Cowboys!! Committed✅@wyo_mbb pic.twitter.com/JEPRtDMdWD— Mason (@masonwalters24) April 13, 2023
On The Horizon:
Today - MWCConnection Offseason Survey
