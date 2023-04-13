MWCConnection Offseason Survey

With the offseason upon us, we want to hear from you. Specifically your thoughts about our site and your engagement with it. We are dedicated to providing the best coverage of the Mountain West conference we possibly can. Part of that mission is writing content that you want to read and engage with. To help guide us, hear are some basic questions. Please answer by voting.
Poll
How often do you visit our site?
-
18%
Multiples times a day
-
40%
Once a day
-
33%
A few times a week
-
7%
Once a week
Poll
What content do you enjoy reading the most?
-
55%
Everything
-
18%
The columns and rankings
-
25%
Only things pertaining to the team I follow
-
0%
Breaking news
Poll
What content would you like to see us implement
-
44%
More football
-
11%
More basketball
-
18%
More interview
-
25%
More opinion columns
Poll
What part of our football coverage do you enjoy the most?
-
7%
The Rankings and Bowl Projections
-
3%
Columns: Good Bad Ugly and Peak Perspective
-
25%
The coverage about the team I follow
-
64%
All of it
Poll
What did you think of our improved basketball coverage this year?
-
37%
It was great
-
29%
It was fine
-
33%
I didn’t notice a difference
Poll
Would you consider occasionally commenting on our posts?
-
40%
I already do
-
33%
I’ve thought about it but haven’t yet
-
3%
Yes if I saw more content I liked
-
23%
No I don’t care to content
Bonus question: How else can the site improve? Tell us in the comments below.
