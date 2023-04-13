 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MWCConnection Offseason Survey

Share your opinions by answering our survey questions.

By MikeWittmann
NCAA Football: Wyoming at Air Force Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

With the offseason upon us, we want to hear from you. Specifically your thoughts about our site and your engagement with it. We are dedicated to providing the best coverage of the Mountain West conference we possibly can. Part of that mission is writing content that you want to read and engage with. To help guide us, hear are some basic questions. Please answer by voting.

Poll

How often do you visit our site?

view results
  • 18%
    Multiples times a day
    (5 votes)
  • 40%
    Once a day
    (11 votes)
  • 33%
    A few times a week
    (9 votes)
  • 7%
    Once a week
    (2 votes)
27 votes total Vote Now

Poll

What content do you enjoy reading the most?

view results
  • 55%
    Everything
    (15 votes)
  • 18%
    The columns and rankings
    (5 votes)
  • 25%
    Only things pertaining to the team I follow
    (7 votes)
  • 0%
    Breaking news
    (0 votes)
27 votes total Vote Now

Poll

What content would you like to see us implement

view results
  • 44%
    More football
    (12 votes)
  • 11%
    More basketball
    (3 votes)
  • 18%
    More interview
    (5 votes)
  • 25%
    More opinion columns
    (7 votes)
27 votes total Vote Now

Poll

What part of our football coverage do you enjoy the most?

view results
  • 7%
    The Rankings and Bowl Projections
    (2 votes)
  • 3%
    Columns: Good Bad Ugly and Peak Perspective
    (1 vote)
  • 25%
    The coverage about the team I follow
    (7 votes)
  • 64%
    All of it
    (18 votes)
28 votes total Vote Now

Poll

What did you think of our improved basketball coverage this year?

view results
  • 37%
    It was great
    (10 votes)
  • 29%
    It was fine
    (8 votes)
  • 33%
    I didn’t notice a difference
    (9 votes)
27 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Would you consider occasionally commenting on our posts?

view results
  • 40%
    I already do
    (12 votes)
  • 33%
    I’ve thought about it but haven’t yet
    (10 votes)
  • 3%
    Yes if I saw more content I liked
    (1 vote)
  • 23%
    No I don’t care to content
    (7 votes)
30 votes total Vote Now

Bonus question: How else can the site improve? Tell us in the comments below.

