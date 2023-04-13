MWCConnection Offseason Survey

With the offseason upon us, we want to hear from you. Specifically your thoughts about our site and your engagement with it. We are dedicated to providing the best coverage of the Mountain West conference we possibly can. Part of that mission is writing content that you want to read and engage with. To help guide us, hear are some basic questions. Please answer by voting.

Poll How often do you visit our site? Multiples times a day

Once a day

A few times a week

Once a week vote view results 18% Multiples times a day (5 votes)

40% Once a day (11 votes)

33% A few times a week (9 votes)

7% Once a week (2 votes) 27 votes total Vote Now

Poll What content do you enjoy reading the most? Everything

The columns and rankings

Only things pertaining to the team I follow

Breaking news vote view results 55% Everything (15 votes)

18% The columns and rankings (5 votes)

25% Only things pertaining to the team I follow (7 votes)

0% Breaking news (0 votes) 27 votes total Vote Now

Poll What content would you like to see us implement More football

More basketball

More interview

More opinion columns vote view results 44% More football (12 votes)

11% More basketball (3 votes)

18% More interview (5 votes)

25% More opinion columns (7 votes) 27 votes total Vote Now

Poll What part of our football coverage do you enjoy the most? The Rankings and Bowl Projections

Columns: Good Bad Ugly and Peak Perspective

The coverage about the team I follow

All of it vote view results 7% The Rankings and Bowl Projections (2 votes)

3% Columns: Good Bad Ugly and Peak Perspective (1 vote)

25% The coverage about the team I follow (7 votes)

64% All of it (18 votes) 28 votes total Vote Now

Poll What did you think of our improved basketball coverage this year? It was great

It was fine

I didn’t notice a difference vote view results 37% It was great (10 votes)

29% It was fine (8 votes)

33% I didn’t notice a difference (9 votes) 27 votes total Vote Now

Poll Would you consider occasionally commenting on our posts? I already do

I’ve thought about it but haven’t yet

Yes if I saw more content I liked

No I don’t care to content vote view results 40% I already do (12 votes)

33% I’ve thought about it but haven’t yet (10 votes)

3% Yes if I saw more content I liked (1 vote)

23% No I don’t care to content (7 votes) 30 votes total Vote Now

Bonus question: How else can the site improve? Tell us in the comments below.