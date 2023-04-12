Mountaintop View 4-12-23.

Basketball is over. But, spring practices are occurring, there are updates happening with the transfer portal, and the NFL draft is looming. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

To be fair, would anyone say anything else at the introductory press conference? Of course not, but Danny Sprinkle seems like a good hire. He has the traits people love in coaches: energetic, personable, a commitment to integrity, grit, and of course, a winning resume. He understands the culture at Utah State and is committed to maintaining and growing the tradition. His $900K salary (with annual increases) will make him the highest paid coach in school history.

According to coach Ken Wilson, it’s a five-player race, with Shane Illingworth, Brendon Lewis, AJ Bianco, Jax Leatherwood, and Jake Barlage competing. Illingworth is the only one to start for Nevada last year, Lewis has 13 starts at Colorado, Bianco was a good get in last year’s class, while Leatherwood was one of the cornerstones in this recruiting class, and Barlage has been in the program for four seasons. According to Wilson, scrimmages have done little to create separation, which could be a good thing or bad thing, and could also be true or false. For a team looking to improve from last season, getting this right will be imperative.

Wyoming is close to halfway through spring practices and keeps tweaking its roster. Linebacker Sam Scott is moving to running back, a move that was a necessity for the bowl game and is now permanent for depth purposes. Coach Bohl stated that as a run-first team, it’s important to have a talented and healthy stable of running backs. Bohl ran through other positions too, so the whole article is worth a read.

SDSU players declare for the NBA Draft.

San Diego State's Jaedon LeDee tells me that he will enter the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 7, 2023

Softball POTW

.@BroncoSportsSB's Kelsey Hall (@kelsshaall) brought out the boom stick this week



She went 6-for-7 at the plate with four home runs and a double, scoring eight runs and driving in 13 #MakingHerMark | #MWSB | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/OiRoNCrFDj — Mountain West (@MountainWest) April 11, 2023

Back-to-back-to-back Pitcher of the Week Awards for @AztecSoftball's @light_allie‼️



She won both games she pitched in, posting a 0.70 ERA while striking out six #MakingHerMark | #MWSB | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/mgcnHH1vLg — Mountain West (@MountainWest) April 11, 2023

.@USUSoftball's Jaden Colunga (@JColunga32) picks up her third #MWSB Freshman of the Week award of the season after batting .375 with two doubles and recording eight putouts in the field #MakingHerMark | #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/b6efPFATXk — Mountain West (@MountainWest) April 11, 2023

On the horizon: