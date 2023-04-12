 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 4-12-23.

Danny Sprinkle, Nevada QBs, Wyoming RBs, NBA Draft, Softball POTW

By MikeWittmann
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Championship-San Diego State vs UCONN Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Basketball is over. But, spring practices are occurring, there are updates happening with the transfer portal, and the NFL draft is looming. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

Sprinkle the right man for the job.

To be fair, would anyone say anything else at the introductory press conference? Of course not, but Danny Sprinkle seems like a good hire. He has the traits people love in coaches: energetic, personable, a commitment to integrity, grit, and of course, a winning resume. He understands the culture at Utah State and is committed to maintaining and growing the tradition. His $900K salary (with annual increases) will make him the highest paid coach in school history.

Nevada QB competition.

According to coach Ken Wilson, it’s a five-player race, with Shane Illingworth, Brendon Lewis, AJ Bianco, Jax Leatherwood, and Jake Barlage competing. Illingworth is the only one to start for Nevada last year, Lewis has 13 starts at Colorado, Bianco was a good get in last year’s class, while Leatherwood was one of the cornerstones in this recruiting class, and Barlage has been in the program for four seasons. According to Wilson, scrimmages have done little to create separation, which could be a good thing or bad thing, and could also be true or false. For a team looking to improve from last season, getting this right will be imperative.

Cowboy roster changes this spring.

Wyoming is close to halfway through spring practices and keeps tweaking its roster. Linebacker Sam Scott is moving to running back, a move that was a necessity for the bowl game and is now permanent for depth purposes. Coach Bohl stated that as a run-first team, it’s important to have a talented and healthy stable of running backs. Bohl ran through other positions too, so the whole article is worth a read.

SDSU players declare for the NBA Draft.

Softball POTW

On the horizon:

  • Later today: Peak Perspective: An Interview with Brandon Huffman
  • Coming Thursday: MWCConnection Off-Season Survey
  • Coming Friday: Reacts Results
  • Coming Friday: The MWCConnection Roundtable: Which men’s basketball team is the early favorite next season?

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...