Mountaintop View 4-11-23

Tuesday is here and the links continue with news from around the conference in several sports. We cover most of the spring sports as well as a current snapshot (at least at writing time) of the basketball portal as it pertains to the Mountain West. Enjoy!!

With the transfer portal always in flux, here is current status as of Monday morning on Mountain West comings and goings.

A Spring Football look at the Ram Offensive Line

After getting through their first spring scrimmage without injuries and penalties, Wolf Pack Head Coach Wilson details the one year difference with his team.

The Aztecs bats had been relatively silent in the their previous two games so playing a Top 25 team in country did not bode well. Although they were able to get runners on base, key hits eluded them to take advantage and they suffered their second shutout of the season.

Cowgirls’ six-match winning streak snapped by SDSU

Wyoming drops their first match in Mountain West play with two matches left in season.

Softball conference leading Broncos brought the weekend beatdown in Albuquerque over the Lobos

Your Broncos were on fire this weekend as they swept New Mexico!!



As a team they had a batting average of .437 (38-for-87), 38 RBIs, 10 HRs, and outscored New Mexico 40-3‼️

#BleedBlue | #WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/m25Py4ezx7 — Boise State Softball (@BroncoSportsSB) April 9, 2023

On the horizon: