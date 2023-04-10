Mountaintop View 4-10-23.

It’s Monday, and we are back at it. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

In this recap, the first thing noted is at least 30 players did not play either due to injury or preventing a potential injury. Ashton Jeanty was the star of the day and the defense had trouble tackling him all afternoon. Strachan and McCoy were the positive surprises on each side of the ball, while Madsen looked calm, cool, and collected as a quarterback, putting to end any thoughts of needing someone else to be the backup.

Intrasquad scrimmages are tough, because if one side of the ball is doing well, it is usually at the expense of the other side. Such was the case for the Rebels, as the defense came away with six interceptions and basically dominated the spring showcase. For defensive-minded Barry Odom, this was perfectly fine. However, for those hoping the new go-go offense would hit the ground running, it doesn’t seem like players have fully grasped it yet and there is still work to do before August. Doug Brumfield struggled but it probably isn’t a sign of things to come. WR Jacob De Jesus had a breakout day and got engaged. Other notable performers were WR Ricky White and DB Jett Elad.

Because it’s the offseason. SDSU appears destined for the PAC and Fresno State is engaged in conversations with the Big 12. Boise State isn’t in regular contact but could also be a target. If the MWC wants to expand, options could be limited. Some schools would be against FCS California schools because recruiting, while Montana and Montana State want to be a package deal. This article thinks they may not expand but if they do, it would be for a Texas school or two. Basically, it’s just another offseason filled with conference realignment rumors.

It’s the time of year when the news starts getting a bit scarse, so writers are embracing mailbags, and we are too with the links. Geoff Grammer thinks the Lobos will be very active in the portal with five current scholarships open. He thinks in the MWC, a recruiting class should be one-third HS players and two-thirds portal players. Also, he doesn’t see basketball officiating changing and provides a conference breakdown on fouls called per game. As far as conference realignment, if SDSU leaves (which he doesn’t see as a given at this point), the MWC may be better off not adding anyone right away.

Spring Ball Schedules:

This will be updated as more information comes in.

AFA: Feb 14-March 4 (Spring Game)

BSU: March 2-April 8 (Spring Game)

CSU: March 27-April 22 (Spring Game)

FSU: March 6-April 15 (Spring Game)

Hawaii: Feb 6-March 3 (Spring Game)

Nevada: March 15 - April 22 (Spring Game)

New Mexico: Feb 14-March 8 (Spring Game March 6)

SDSU: Feb 20-March 23 (Spring Game)

SJSU: April 4-May 6 (Spring Game)

UNLV: March 1-April 8 (Spring Game)

Utah State: March 20-April 22 (Spring Game)

Wyoming: March 28-April 29 (Spring Game)

