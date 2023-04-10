Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 4-10-23. Changes to the recruiting calendar?

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

April is a tale of two halves as far as recruiting is concerned. The first half is similar to March, with schools hosting recruits on campus for Junior Days, especially when they have their spring games. Then, the latter half of the month (starting Saturday) transitions into the evaluation period, where coaches can go out on the road and evaluate players on both athletic and academic performances.

In other news, there is a propose to make some changes to the recruiting calendar. You can read the full article here, but here are the bullet points:

Schools would have 33 evaluation days in the fall during the season. Only authorized off-campus recruiters could visit a recruit’s school and on only one calendar day.

The Monday of the week that includes the initial date for the regular signing period of the National Letter of Intent through the first Sunday in March would be a dead period.

Coaches would have 140 recruiting person days from April 15 through the Saturday prior to Memorial Day for a contact period.

Off-campus recruiting contacts could not be made with an individual (or their family) before Jan. 1 of the individual’s junior year in high school.

A school would be limited to eight off-campus, in-person contacts with a recruit and their family during their junior and senior years. Contact could occur only one time per week. During their junior year, it could only be at school, not at their home.

Schools would be allowed up to two off-campus contacts during the January contact period of a prospective student-athlete’s junior year of high school. A school would also be allowed one off-campus contact during the spring contact period of a prospective student-athlete’s junior year of high school.

The head football coach could make only one off-campus contact during the prospective student-athlete’s junior year and one off-campus contact during the prospective student-athlete’s senior year in high school with a prospect or their family members.

For the first time in a long time, there were no known commitments. That probably won’t happen too many more weeks in the spring, although I could be wrong.

A few teams had good weeks on the offer front, with Air Force, Nevada, and UNLV all offering at least five recruits. Given that the Rebels also had their spring game this past weekend and hosted a number of visitors, they get the tiebreaker and are featured on the cover photo this week.

Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:

San Diego State: 2

Air Force: 1

Colorado State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

For the month of March, plus half of April, we are in a quiet period. The biggest change is recruits can take unofficial visits to campuses, which usually occurs in the form of Junior Days.

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA defines the quiet period as a time when “a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents off the college campus and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high school.” To break it down, the NCAA Quiet Period is a time you can talk to college coaches in-person on their college campus. However, the coach is not allowed to watch athletes compete in-person, visit their school, talk to them at their home—or talk to them anywhere outside of the college campus. Coaches can still text, call, email or direct message coaches during this time.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 2

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

OL/DL Bennett Anderson was offered by Air Force

QB Karson Gordon was offered by Air Force

DE Jackson Cowgill was offered by Air Force

RB Astin Hange was offered by Air Force

LB Jabez Tuaoa was offered by Air Force

OL AJ Hasson was offered by Boise State

TE Kaden Anderson was offered by Boise State

LB Marco Jones was offered by Fresno State

DB Trevor Rogers was offered by Colorado State

OL King Large was offered by Colorado State

WR Rico Blassingame was offered by Colorado State

DL Clinton Azubuike was offered by Hawaii

DE Vili Taufatofua was offered by Hawaii

OL Filiva’a Saluni was offered by Nevada

TE/LB Jae Beasley was offered by Nevada

2025 QB Wyatt Becker was offered by Nevada

DB Kela Moore was offered by Nevada and UNLV

OL Justin Hylkema was offered by Nevada and Utah State

LB Taniela Latu was offered by SJSU

WR Logan Saldate was offered by UNLV

DB Marcellus Chandler was offered by UNLV

RB Herschel Turner was offered by UNLV

2026 QB Kyden Barker was offered by UNLV

LB Frank Cusano was offered by Utah State

DL Jesus Venegas was offered by Utah State

Visits:

Commits:

Decommits

