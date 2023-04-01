 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NCAA Tourney: How to Watch, Game Thread (4-1-23: San Diego State)

No joke, the Aztecs are in the Final Four!

By MikeWittmann
March Madness is winding down and the Mountain West is still playing!

San Diego State has won an improbable four games so far, in large part to their defense, athleticism, and balanced team-orientated play. They are the first-ever Mountain West team to make it to the Final Four. Can they beat fellow Cinderella FAU to make it to the Championship Game?

How To Watch:

Saturday, April 1st

Florida Atlantic vs San Diego State (4:09 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS

If you need a link to watch the game, consider signing up for a free trial with fuboTV here or Paramount+ here.

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Florida Atlantic/San Diego State: -3 San Diego State, O/U: 131.5

Who Will Win:

Who will win?

