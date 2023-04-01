2023 NCAA Tourney: How to Watch, Game Thread (4-1-23: San Diego State)

March Madness is winding down and the Mountain West is still playing!

San Diego State has won an improbable four games so far, in large part to their defense, athleticism, and balanced team-orientated play. They are the first-ever Mountain West team to make it to the Final Four. Can they beat fellow Cinderella FAU to make it to the Championship Game?

How To Watch:

Saturday, April 1st

Florida Atlantic vs San Diego State (4:09 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Florida Atlantic/San Diego State: -3 San Diego State, O/U: 131.5

Who Will Win:

