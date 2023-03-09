 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 3-9-23

Results from MWC Tournament action, Rebels crowned champions, more NASED issues, and other stuff from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Basketball: New Mexico at Colorado State Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Governor says new Aloha Stadium should be privatized to boost revenues, cut costs

I’m sorry, Hawaii fans. This saga is set to continue for years to come, it seems. Get comfortable at Clarence T.C. Ching Stadium.

‘We like to have fun’: The connection between Boise State’s second-year standouts

Boise State football’s spring football presses on. With running back George Holani sidelined this spring, the tandem of Taylen Green and Ashton Jeanty continue to build their bond.

Was there ever a doubt?

Rams win, will face SDSU today

Lobos hold off Cowboys

Rebels prevail in overtime

Fresno State’s spring ball is underway

On The Horizon:

Today - Mountain West Conference Tournament Quarterfinals: Game Info, Odds, Game Thread.

Friday - Mountain West Conference Tournament Semifinals: Game Info, Odds, Game Thread.

Saturday - Mountain West Conference Tournament Championship: Game Info, Odds, Game Thread.

Next Up In Mountain West Football

