Mountaintop View 3-9-23

Governor says new Aloha Stadium should be privatized to boost revenues, cut costs
I’m sorry, Hawaii fans. This saga is set to continue for years to come, it seems. Get comfortable at Clarence T.C. Ching Stadium.
‘We like to have fun’: The connection between Boise State’s second-year standouts
Boise State football’s spring football presses on. With running back George Holani sidelined this spring, the tandem of Taylen Green and Ashton Jeanty continue to build their bond.
Was there ever a doubt?
Back-✌️-back titles for the @UNLVLadyRebels #MWMadness | #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/WGmXWHWHEM— Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 9, 2023
Rams win, will face SDSU today
#Stalwart x #TeamTogether pic.twitter.com/usIFqFXtJ1— Colorado State Men’s Basketball (@CSUMBasketball) March 8, 2023
Lobos hold off Cowboys
Moving on in Las Vegas!! #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/StZaZM8uGh— Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) March 9, 2023
Rebels prevail in overtime
MOVING ON pic.twitter.com/eRz72bCKY7— UNLV Men's Basketball (@TheRunninRebels) March 9, 2023
Fresno State’s spring ball is underway
Fresno State spring ball continues…— Gabe Camarillo (@gabecamarillo_) March 8, 2023
Jethro Franklin works with D-Line group that brings back 3 starters and 8 total returners. pic.twitter.com/XBZjBKOr2M
On The Horizon:
Today - Mountain West Conference Tournament Quarterfinals: Game Info, Odds, Game Thread.
Friday - Mountain West Conference Tournament Semifinals: Game Info, Odds, Game Thread.
Saturday - Mountain West Conference Tournament Championship: Game Info, Odds, Game Thread.
