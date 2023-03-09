Mountain West Conference Tournament Quarterfinals: Game Info, Odds, Game Thread.

Be sure to watch the Mountain West Tournament unfold as it kickoffs today! Staff writer Vic Aquino will be on location providing insight and updates. Follow him on Twitter: @VicD_SJ
Also, be sure to follow Matt Hanifan as he provides live game updates and analysis all weekend long: @mph_824_
How To Watch:
Thursday, March 9th
San Diego State vs Colorado State (1:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network
Nevada vs San Jose State (3:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network
Boise State vs UNLV (7:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network
Utah State vs New Mexico (9:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network
Odds:
DraftKings Line:
San Diego State/Colorado State: -8.5 San Diego State, O/U: 137
Nevada/San Jose State: -5 Nevada, O/U: 130
Boise State/UNLV: -3.5 Boise State, O/U: 140.5
Utah State/New Mexico: -3 Utah State, O/U: 165.5
(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)
Who Will Win:
