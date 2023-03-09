Mountain West Conference Tournament Quarterfinals: Game Info, Odds, Game Thread.

Be sure to watch the Mountain West Tournament unfold as it kickoffs today! Staff writer Vic Aquino will be on location providing insight and updates. Follow him on Twitter: @VicD_SJ

Also, be sure to follow Matt Hanifan as he provides live game updates and analysis all weekend long: @mph_824_

How To Watch:

Thursday, March 9th

San Diego State vs Colorado State (1:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network Nevada vs San Jose State (3:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network Boise State vs UNLV (7:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network Utah State vs New Mexico (9:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network

If you need a link to watch the game, consider signing up for a free trial with fuboTV here or Paramount+ here.

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

San Diego State/Colorado State: -8.5 San Diego State, O/U: 137

Nevada/San Jose State: -5 Nevada, O/U: 130

Boise State/UNLV: -3.5 Boise State, O/U: 140.5

Utah State/New Mexico: -3 Utah State, O/U: 165.5

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

Who Will Win:

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 0% San Diego State (0 votes)

0% Colorado State (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Nevada

San Jose State vote view results 0% Nevada (0 votes)

0% San Jose State (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 0% Boise State (0 votes)

0% UNLV (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 0% Utah State (0 votes)

0% New Mexico (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Join the discussion in the comments section.