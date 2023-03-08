Mountaintop View 3-8-23.

... It’s March! Let the Madness ensue.
It’s a new month and the coverage is still going strong. The conference basketball tournament starts today, and we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.
Lobos Spring Showcase.
New Mexico had its spring game Monday night, and a few things seemed to stand out. The defense played very well as players fit well into the 3-3-5. Plus, the first team was blended with transfers and players who have been in the program for a few years. The offensive has a ways to go, according to OC Bryant Vincent. The offense will need to lean on their talented running backs a lot. And while the wide receivers are pretty good, the quarterbacks were not, with interceptions and over/under-thrown balls standing out the most.
Aztecs not rushing to replace the RB coach.
It has been an eventful offseason for the San Diego State running back room. Longtime coach Jeff Horton announced his well-deserved retirement after a fantastic career. The Aztecs hired Ron Gould to replace him but he surprisingly accepted to offer to go to the LA Rams a week as the calendar turned to March. Now, SDSU isn’t in a hurry to hire someone, wanting to find the right fit. And it should be an attractive position with the wealth of talent they have at running back. Nevertheless, the backs are doing all they can to get better this spring.
Mountain West NBA Draft Prospects.
Chris Murray uses tourney week to look at the potential NBA Draft prospects in the Mountain West Conference. He has four different categories, and no player makes the top category this year, which means there are no surefire draft prospects. In the second tier (potential NBA players), he lists Jamal Mashburn Jr, Omari Moore, and Kenan Blackshear. Read on to see how made the other two tiers.
All-Conference MBB Teams
# - pic.twitter.com/aLtoj4rJcS— Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 7, 2023
# - & pic.twitter.com/s60R0L27oi— Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 7, 2023
# - pic.twitter.com/4FzwtImZQd— Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 7, 2023
Mountain West MBB Awards
#— Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 7, 2023
Omari Moore, @SanJoseStateMBB #AtThePEAK | #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/VZYJhNuiou
#— Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 7, 2023
Nathan Mensah, @Aztec_MBB #AtThePEAK | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/AJuVoP7U6B
#— Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 7, 2023
Jarod Lucas, @NevadaHoops #AtThePEAK | #BattleBorn pic.twitter.com/lf2IvI623M
#— Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 7, 2023
Dan Akin, @USUBasketball #AtThePEAK | #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/pnG91xSpBW
#— Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 7, 2023
Darrion Williams, @NevadaHoops #AtThePEAK | #BattleBorn pic.twitter.com/9xyApI83hu
#— Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 7, 2023
Tim Miles, @SanJoseStateMBB #AtThePEAK | #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/KsfQM8EXjv
On the horizon:
- Later today: Peak Perspective: Every Team’s Biggest Question for Spring Ball
- Later today: MWCConnection’sMen’s Basketball Awards
- Later today: Peak Perspective: The Time Miles Effect (a double dose today)
- Later today: The Mountain West Tournament Begins!
- Coming Thursday: 2023 Top 10 Mountain West MBB Players
- Coming Thursday: MBB Tourney Quarterfinal Games
- Coming Friday: Reacts Results
- Coming Friday: MBB Tourney Semifinal Games
Loading comments...