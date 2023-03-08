Mountaintop View 3-8-23.

... It’s March! Let the Madness ensue.

It’s a new month and the coverage is still going strong. The conference basketball tournament starts today, and we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

New Mexico had its spring game Monday night, and a few things seemed to stand out. The defense played very well as players fit well into the 3-3-5. Plus, the first team was blended with transfers and players who have been in the program for a few years. The offensive has a ways to go, according to OC Bryant Vincent. The offense will need to lean on their talented running backs a lot. And while the wide receivers are pretty good, the quarterbacks were not, with interceptions and over/under-thrown balls standing out the most.

It has been an eventful offseason for the San Diego State running back room. Longtime coach Jeff Horton announced his well-deserved retirement after a fantastic career. The Aztecs hired Ron Gould to replace him but he surprisingly accepted to offer to go to the LA Rams a week as the calendar turned to March. Now, SDSU isn’t in a hurry to hire someone, wanting to find the right fit. And it should be an attractive position with the wealth of talent they have at running back. Nevertheless, the backs are doing all they can to get better this spring.

Chris Murray uses tourney week to look at the potential NBA Draft prospects in the Mountain West Conference. He has four different categories, and no player makes the top category this year, which means there are no surefire draft prospects. In the second tier (potential NBA players), he lists Jamal Mashburn Jr, Omari Moore, and Kenan Blackshear. Read on to see how made the other two tiers.

