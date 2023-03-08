 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountain West Conference Tournament First Round: Game Info, Odds, Game Thread.

It’s tourney time!

By MikeWittmann
San Diego v San Siego State Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Be sure to watch the Mountain West Tournament unfold as it kickoffs today! Staff writer Vic Aquino will be on location providing insight and updates. Follow him on Twitter: @VicD_SJ

Also, be sure to follow Matt Hanifan as he provides live game updates and analysis all weekend long: @mph_824_

How To Watch:

Wednesday, March 8th

Colorado State vs Fresno State (12:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Mountain West Network

UNLV vs Air Force (2:30 PM MT) | Coverage: Mountain West Network

New Mexico vs Wyoming (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Mountain West Network

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Colorado State/Fresno State: -2 Fresno State, O/U: 134.5

UNLV/Air Force: -6.5 UNLV, O/U: 135

New Mexico/Wyoming: -7.5 New Mexico, O/U: 149.5

Who Will Win:

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 72%
    Colorado State
    (8 votes)
  • 27%
    Fresno State
    (3 votes)
11 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 69%
    UNLV
    (9 votes)
  • 30%
    Air Force
    (4 votes)
13 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 86%
    New Mexico
    (13 votes)
  • 13%
    Wyoming
    (2 votes)
15 votes total Vote Now

Join the discussion in the comments section.

