Mountain West Conference Tournament First Round: Game Info, Odds, Game Thread.

How To Watch:
Wednesday, March 8th
Colorado State vs Fresno State (12:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Mountain West Network
UNLV vs Air Force (2:30 PM MT) | Coverage: Mountain West Network
New Mexico vs Wyoming (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Mountain West Network
Odds:
DraftKings Line:
Colorado State/Fresno State: -2 Fresno State, O/U: 134.5
UNLV/Air Force: -6.5 UNLV, O/U: 135
New Mexico/Wyoming: -7.5 New Mexico, O/U: 149.5
(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)
Who Will Win:
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
72%
Colorado State
-
27%
Fresno State
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
69%
UNLV
-
30%
Air Force
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
86%
New Mexico
-
13%
Wyoming
