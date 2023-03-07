Mountaintop View 3-7-23

So our March Madness has switched from the end of the regular season to the Mountain West Tournament for both men’s and women’s. The media has voted all the men’s all-conference teams along with other content in basketball, football, baseball, and tennis. Oh my! Enjoy!
MW Basketball News & Notes
SJSU sweeps top awards; four Nevada players honored in All-Mountain West media vote
The Mountain West Media awards are now public. Which players were named and where did they land?
Where the men’s basketball teams in the West landed in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll
Week 18 AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll— SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) March 6, 2023
2. UCLA
8. Arizona
9. Gonzaga
16. Saint Mary's
20. San Diego State
—Receiving Votes—
28. Utah State
38. Boise State
39. USC
Pre-Tournament Lunardi says 4 MW Teams in Big Dance
March 6, 2023
One MW team is obvious, but who are the other two that make this week’s Rothstein 45?
This week's ROTHSTEIN 45 is now LIVE.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 6, 2023
TOP 10:
1. Houston
2. UCLA
3. Kansas
4. Alabama
5. Purdue
6. Marquette
7. Texas
8. Arizona
9. Gonzaga
10. Miami
Via @FDSportsbook.https://t.co/LqPM2RLRjW
LADY REBELS WRECK WOLF PACK, ADVANCE TO SEMIS
The top seed in the women’s tournament toyed with the Wolf Pack by going down 8-2 in the early going, but turned on the jets from there and posted the biggest non-first round margin of victory in tournament history.
MW Football News & Notes
Defending MW Football Champion starting Spring Ball
First Day of Spring Ball in the Books @FresnoStateFB pic.twitter.com/htyhuRBDif— Jaylen (Jmoney) Henderson (@_Jmoney13_) March 7, 2023
Broncos continue Spring Ball after the weekend off
Boise State back on the practice field pic.twitter.com/Tm26HsJFUe— Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) March 6, 2023
Other MW Sports News & Notes
MW Baseball Players of the Week
The Aztecs garner 2 of the 3 weekly awards along with a Wolf Pack pitcher. See who they are!
Congrats Coach Shields!
Broncos hand Luke Shields his 100th win as a collegiate head coach with the 4-2 victory over LMU.— Boise State Men's Tennis (@BroncoSportsMTN) March 6, 2023
Boise State 4⃣, LMU 2⃣
Congrats Coach Shields❗️ #BleedBlue | #WhatsNext | @MW_OlySports pic.twitter.com/wrnjamTmXw
