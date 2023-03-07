2023 Mountain West NFL Combine Stock Report

The NFL Combine is the best showcase for all NFL hopefuls. Players train for months in preparation for this event and hope they can do well enough to jump on the radar of a few teams come draft day. Read below to see if the 12 Mountain West representatives were able to have a good or poor showing at the combine.

TE Kyle Patterson (Air Force)

Measurements: 6’ 5’’, 260 lbs, Arms: 32 1/2’’, Hands: 9 1/4’’

40 time: N/A

10-yard split: N/A

Bench: N/A

Vertical: N/A

Broad: N/A

3-cone: N/A

20 shuttle: N/A

NFL Prospect Grade: 5.68

Synopsis: Patterson did not appear to take part in any drills. Perhaps that means he is not fully healthy? If that is the case, it continues the growing track record that he can not stay healthy, after missing so many games in college. Scouts like his blocking abilities and that he projects to be able to add weight. He can find a role as a depth TE in blocking packages, but only if he can prove he is healthy.

Stock Report: DOWN

DB JL Skinner (Boise State)

Measurements: 6’ 4’’, 209 lbs, Arms: 32’’, Hands: 8 1/4’’

40 time: N/A

10-yard split: N/A

Bench: N/A

Vertical: N/A

Broad: N/A

3-cone: N/A

20 shuttle: N/A

NFL Prospect Grade: 6.33

Synopsis: Skinner wasn’t able to take part in any of the drills after tearing a pectoral muscle last week while training. He took part in measurements and interviews and it does not seem like not being able to do drills will hurt his NFL stock because of his fantastic showing at the Senior Bowl. It is unclear if Skinner will be healthy in time for his Pro Day, but will still be one of the top safeties in the draft and will probably go on Day 2.

Stock Report: EVEN

DB Ty Jones (Boise State)

Measurements: 6’ 2’’, 195 lbs, Arms: 33 3/4’’, Hands: 9 5/8’’

40 time: 4.52

10-yard split: 1.61

Bench: N/A

Vertical: 32”

Broad: 9’11”

3-cone: N/A

20 shuttle: 4.48

NFL Prospect Grade: 5.68

Synopsis: It seems that Jones had a pretty good showing at the NFL Combine. It likely wasn’t the performance he needed after not standing out at the Shrine Game either, but he didn’t blow his chances at all either. Jones flashed the measurables and talent that made him an all-conference performer during his college career. However, he was not able to demonstrate he can be a better than average in coverage skills at the next level. A solid Pro-Day could cement him at a Day 3 pick, but he’s probably in UDFA territory at this point.

Stock Report: SLIGHTLY DOWN

OL John Ojukwu (Boise State)

Measurements: 6’ 6’’, 309 lbs, Arms: 34’’, Hands: 10 3/4’’

40 time: 5.24

10-yard split: 1.81

Bench: N/A

Vertical: 28.5”

Broad: 8’8”

3-cone: 7.52

20 shuttle: 4.52

NFL Prospect Grade: 5.89

Synopsis: Ojukwu had a pretty good showing overall, falling into the middle of the pack or better among offensive linemen as far as his drills are concerned. Scouts think he will better project as a guard at the next level due to his limited athleticism, but think he could play well there. He has the size and strength but will need to prove his can pick up blitzes better if he is to have a success at the NFL level.

Stock Report: SLIGHTLY UP

QB Jake Haener (Fresno State)

Measurements: 6’ 0’’, 207 lbs, Arms: 29 3/4’’, Hands: 9 3/8’’

40 time: N/A

10-yard split: N/A

Bench: N/A

Vertical: 35”

Broad: 9’6”

3-cone: 7.01

20 shuttle: N/A

NFL Prospect Grade: 5.69

Synopsis: Haener was able to put his full set of skills on display. He demonstrated he can make every throw and had his usual touch and accuracy when passing. Like most quarterbacks, he didn’t take place in many of the drills, but did fine in all the ones he participated in. Haener’s high football IQ and steady play make him an ideal backup quarterback, and he will likely be taken in the back half of the draft.

Stock Report: EVEN

WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper (Fresno State)

Measurements: 5’ 11’’, 172 lbs, Arms: 30 1/8’’, Hands: 8 7/8’’

40 time: 4.4

10-yard split: 1.55

Bench: N/A

Vertical: N/A

Broad: 10’1”

3-cone: N/A

20 shuttle: N/A

NFL Prospect Grade: 5.90

Synopsis: Moreno-Cropper continues his ascent up the draft boards after a productive showing at the combine. He put up a fantastic 40 time and made a highlight reel catch going through routes. Jalen is a bit small, but can probably get away with it as he will be a slot receiver at the NFL level. He likely cemented himself as a mid-round pick when it comes time for the draft.

Stock Report: UP

DL Viliami Fehoko (San Jose State)

Measurements: 6’ 4’’, 276 lbs, Arms: 33’’, Hands: 9’’

40 time: N/A

10-yard split: N/A

Bench: 24

Vertical: N/A

Broad: N/A

3-cone: N/A

20 shuttle: N/A

NFL Prospect Grade: 5.92

Synopsis: Fehoko didn’t participate in many of the drills or measurements while at the combine, so it’s hard to get a good idea of how did while there. It seems like scouts like his size and short bursts in game play, but lacks overall athleticism compared to other similar prospects. He has versatility and the ability to fit into multiple defensive systems, so he’s probably good pick on Day 3 for depth on the defensive line. But he didn’t have the showing he needed to this weekend.

Stock Report: SLIGHTLY DOWN

Your turn: Do you agree or disagree with our assessments? What are your thoughts on each of these players? Share your comments below.